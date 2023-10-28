Marvel Pulls the Plug, Jonathan Majors Loses MCU Role

After the recent changes for Jonathan Majors and Marvel’s new plans, it seems the actor won’t get to continue with a certain MCU role after all.

If Majors wasn’t arrested earlier this year, the actor was looking to be one of the most successful stars in Hollywood. With plans to be involved in several different movies and actively involved in big advertisements with the US Military, Majors was a reliable actor to deliver an experience fans wanted to see. Now, Majors might be the next Ezra Miller and end his career right before it exploded into a lifelong career.

Earlier this year, Majors got into a dispute with his partner, whom he allegedly assaulted, and called 911 afterward due to his concern for her. This led the authorities to arrest the actor after hearing a different testimony when they arrived and ever since then, Majors has been quiet while imprisoned, hoping to get a fair trial. In a shocking turn of events, his partner has also been arrested by the authorities. Still, this trial will continue to happen for several more months, with the official trial beginning in November.

Most of the time, Marvel Studios would have no issue recasting the actor or finding a replacement, but Majors isn’t taking on a small role. He was starring as Kang the Conqueror, the MCU’s next big bad and it’s shocking how far Marvel has gone with the actor already. After starring in Loki and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023), it’s clear that Kang the Conqueror is a threat, while his other variants, He Who Remains and Victor Timely, have proven to be quite a threat in their own way.

The Multiverse Saga truly began with Loki after seeing the full impact of the Multiverse happening after He Who Remains dies. Now, Tom Hiddelston’s Loki returns for a second season to stop Kang and his variants but finds out it’s not as easy as fans expected. After four episodes, the MCU series hasn’t held back on telling a story the MCU has needed for a long time that did include some much-needed twists. If you didn’t watch Loki Season 2 Episode 4, “Heart of the TVA,” then it’s best you do that before continuing because there will be some major spoilers from now on.

After seeing Ravonna Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) and Miss Minutes terrorize the TVA and try to stop the Time Loom from being repaired, Loki and Mobius (Owen Wilson) work together to get the latest Kang variant, Victor Timely, to save the day. Despite their best efforts, Victor Timely sees what he must do and bravely runs out, only to immediately die from the radiation.

Even though fans are shocked, the episode ends with the Time Loom being destroyed and the TVA suddenly gone, leaving fans to wonder what exactly happened, but there’s one bizarre part of the episode that was left open-ended. Ouroboros (Ken Huy Quan) knows Victor Timely and learned from the man himself while Timely learned all that he knew from O.B. This paradox is quickly brushed over as the episode demands the team fix the loom, but how does Timely meet O.B. and teach him everything if he died?

It’s hard to know what Marvel is doing with the character, but it seems that Victor Timely’s time in Loki is over. If that’s the case, Majors probably wouldn’t be able to take on the role even if he sticks around in the MCU because Timely is an interesting character. Still, no other MCU project could fit around Timely leaving the variant’s history with the TVA to potentially be a mystery. There’s the possibility that Loki and Mobius solve the paradox without the actor, but it seems that fans have seen the last of Victor Timely whether they wanted to or not.

