Confirmed: Disney Officially Removes Star Jonathan Majors After Court Decision

Disney officially casts out actor Jonathan Majors after his arrest in New York City earlier this year.

After appearing in the Loki TV series as antagonist He Who Remains, Jonathan Majors was tapped to become the new Big Bad in Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe. Confirming in the Season 1 finale, where Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) kill He Who Remains, Majors’ Kang the Conqueror would be a major force moving forward in the MCU franchise.

Not two years later would Majors return as a more Marvel Comics-accurate Kang the Conqueror in Marvel Studios’ 31st feature film, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023), and would perhaps be one of the only highlights in an otherwise muddled affair from director Peyton Reed.

It all looked bright for Jonathan Majors, who, following Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, put out a splashy performance in Michael B. Jordan’s (Black Panther, Creed) directorial debut, Creed III (2023), the third installment in the Rocky spinoff franchise. But, an arrest on March 25 in New York City would completely derail the actor’s career.

After an alleged domestic dispute, where the victim “sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition” (per Associated Press), Majors was arraigned in the New York City court a day later. Since being arrested, he has claimed his innocence, although multiple other alleged victims came forward, revealing their own incidents with Majors throughout his career.

Not long after his arrest, the United States Army — which used Majors in an ad campaign — pulled the content, while the Texas Rangers also removed Majors from their own campaign. The Loki series actor was also removed from The Man in My Basement, with his part in the adaptation of Walter Mosley’s novel being recast.

It has been relatively quiet on the Marvel Cinematic Universe front, with the run-up to his confirmed appearance in Loki Season 2 still going ahead. Majors made his first appearance as Kang Variant, Victor Timely, in Episode 3, “1893.” Executive Producer of the Loki TV show, Kevin Wright, previously said that while he appreciates the situation is “complicated,” he hopes that viewers look towards Majors’, and the rest of the cast’s, performances in the sophomore season of Marvel’s popular series.

But that could all change as Disney has just pulled the plug on a major Jonathan Majors vehicle. In an update, which also shared that the divisive Snow White (2024) remake has been delayed to 2025 in response to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strikes, Disney has revealed that the studio, plus Searchlight Pictures, has completely removed Majors’ next film, Magazine Dreams, from its December 8 release date.

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news. “In a move unrelated to the strike, Disney and Searchlight have removed Magazine Dreams starring Jonathan Majors from the December 2023 calendar,” wrote the outlet. Magazine Dreams debuted at Sundance and was said to be a huge awards season contender, especially for Majors, who stars as aspiring bodybuilder Killian Maddox on his journey to become world famous.

There is currently no confirmed date for its release, suggesting it will only find a date after the Lovecraft Country actor’s upcoming trial appearance on November 29.

On Wednesday, October 26, 2023, Majors appeared via Zoom in a Manhattan courtroom, where his motion for dismissal was refused, with the judge ordering the actor to return to court for a trial date in late November. Shortly after, it was shared that the accuser in the case, Grace Jabbari, was not going to be prosecuted in the case, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office confirmed.

Majors’ lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, previously launched a countersuit against British citizen Jabbari, claiming that she was the antagonist in the incident on March 25.

As for his future in the MCU, Disney’s decision to pull Magazine Dreams from its early December release is a sign the studio is not fully decided on the actor’s future but will likely remove him as Kang the Conqueror if found guilty of the assault charges.

At present, even with an appearance as Victor Timely in Loki Season 2, the studio is seemingly avoiding calling Majors’ character Kang at all. Thus, despite Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania being the villain’s major introduction into the MCU, even going so far as to include the Council of the Kangs in the mid-credits scene, and Majors being tipped to be the major antagonist in the future Avengers movies (Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, Avengers: Secret Wars), there is possibility that Kang will look different come the end of the year, depending on the outcome of the Majors trial.

