Marvel Star Jonathan Majors Assault Accuser Arrested in New York

Warning: This article contains graphic descriptions of domestic assault and violence regarding the Jonathan Majors allegations.

Grace Jabbari, the woman who accused Marvel Cinematic Universe actor Jonathan Majors of assault in March, has been arrested in New York.

There have already been a lot of twists and turns in this very public case, but the arrest of the accusing individual in an assault case has to be a pretty dramatic one. Per The Hollywood Reporter, the accuser was arrested last night on charges of suspicion of misdemeanor assault and misdemeanor criminal mischief at Manhattan’s 10th precinct on a desk appearance ticket.

In New York City Criminal Court, a desk appearance is “a written notice issued and subscribed by a police officer… directing a designated person to appear in a designated local criminal court at a designated future time in connection with his alleged commission of a designated offense.” Basically, it means that an individual is ordered to show up to be arrested at a specific time rather than the police taking custody of the person.

In this case, that would have meant extraditing Jonathan Majors’ accuser, who is a British citizen. The New York District Attorney’s office has stated that it will not pursue the charges, which presumably indicates it intends to make her accusations against the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania actor the focus of the case.

Jonathan Majors Arrest

Jonathan Majors was arrested on March 25 in New York after Grace Jabbari called 911 and reported being assaulted by the actor. According to court filings, the accuser claims Majors “began grabbing the right side of Ms. Jabbari’s body and prying Ms. Jabbari’s right middle finger off the phone, causing bruising, swelling, and substantial pain.” The filing continues, saying the actor “then grabbed Ms. Jabbari’s arm and right hand and proceeded to twist Ms. Jabbari’s forearm, causing substantial pain to her finger and arm. The defendant then struck Ms. Jabbari’s right ear, causing a laceration to the back of her ear and substantial pain.”

At the time, police noted that she appeared to have some minor injuries, and Majors was released that same day. However, it immediately ignited a firestorm of controversy, with numerous individuals (some anonymously) taking to social media to allege prior violent or aggressive behavior from the Marvel star.

Majors is currently facing misdemeanor charges of harassment and assault and recently had his request to have the charges dismissed by New York Judge Michael Gaffey.

Cross-Accusations of Assault

Jonathan Majors’ legal team, led by Priya Chaudhry, has denied all wrongdoing by the actor and actually filed a cross-complaint that his accuser had actually been the one to assault him. Chaudhry herself has described the case as a “witch hunt” and “saturated with explicit and implicit bias.”

Majors’ legal team has also been accused by the prosecution of leaking and mispresenting court evidence, as well as attempting to have New York police make a wanted poster in Jabbari’s image.

The Future of Jonathan Majors

The controversy around the Jonathan Majors case has been fueled, in large part, by the actor’s skyrocketing career prior to his arrest.

After breakout roles in the HBO series Lovecraft Country and The Last Black Man in San Francisco (2019), he was cast as prominent MCU villain Kang the Conqueror. So far, he has appeared as variants of the character in the first and second seasons of Loki and the feature film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. He is expected to reprise the character in numerous projects in the future, but it is likely that much will depend on the outcome of the case.

In addition to his Marvel role, he has appeared alongside Michael B Jordan in Creed III, Magazine Dreams, and Da 5 Bloods (2020).

Majors’ trial date has been set for November 29.

