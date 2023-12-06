Disney Admits Defeat, Officially Giving up on Brie Larson’s ‘The Marvels’

After the unexpected triumph of Marvel Entertainment’s initial venture into filmmaking with Iron Man (2008), which not only revitalized Robert Downey Jr.’s career but also brought new energy to the superhero movie genre, The Walt Disney Company acquired Marvel Studios. Now, more than a decade since that acquisition and under the leadership of Kevin Feige, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), inspired by Marvel Comics, has experienced remarkable and sustained growth.

The first three phases, commonly referred to as the Infinity Saga, reached a highly acclaimed conclusion with the arrival of the MCU film Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and its sequel, Avengers: Endgame (2019). Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Endgame depicted the original six Avengers including Captain America/Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) as they entered into their individual retirements, with some prompted by unavoidable circumstances.

What is The Marvels AKA Captain Marvel 2 About?

The follow-up to Captain Marvel (2018), known as Captain Marvel 2, has been titled The Marvels (2023) and is helmed by director Nia DaCosta. Throughout Marvel Studios’ Phase Five, the film follows Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) after the eradication of the Kree Supreme Intelligence.

In The Marvels, the narrative centers on Carol Danvers returning as Captain Marvel, who unexpectedly swaps positions with Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), the daughter of Carol’s late best friend Maria Rambeau (Lashana Lynch), and the young Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani), a character previously introduced in her Disney+ (Disney Plus) series, Ms. Marvel (2022). Joined together, they collaborate to thwart the ambitions of their adversary, Dar-Benn (Zawe Ashton).

In Marvel comic-inspired The Marvels, Park Seo-Joon made his debut as Prince Yan, hailing from the planet Aladna and serving as an ally to Danvers (and her husband — it’s complicated). Samuel L. Jackson took on the role of Nick Fury, the former director of S.H.I.E.L.D., who collaborated with the Skrulls at S.A.B.E.R. in the depths of space after the events of Secret Invasion (2023). Additionally, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, and Saagar Shaikh reprised their roles as members of Khan’s family from the Disney+ miniseries Ms. Marvel.

Jimmy Woo is played Randall Park, Ty-Rone by Daniel Ings, Papp-Tonn, a Kree scientist, is Colin Stoneley, while Gary Lewis is Emperor Dro’ge, the Skrull leader. The ensemble also features Shamier Anderson, Abraham Popoola, Ffion Jolly, Caroline Simonnet, and Jessica Zhou. Furthermore, Goose, Carol’s pet Flerken, makes a comeback, portrayed by cats Nemo and Tango.

Disney and Marvel, Defeated?

It appears as if The Walt Disney Company and Marvel Studios are finally admitting defeat when it comes to their rather maligned movie The Marvels. The latest from the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been deemed a flop by many — and now it seems as if Disney themselves are giving up on the film.

According to a report by ComicBook.com, it has been confirmed that The Marvels is now the lowest-grossing film in Marvel history, with the movie pulling the following numbers:

The Marvels – $80,735,186 domestically; $116,300,000 internationally; $197,035,186 globally

None of this bodes well for Marvel, but it seems as if Disney is putting the final nail in the coffin with the decision to stop reporting on their global grosses of The Marvels. Disney released the following statement::

With The Marvels box office now winding down, we will stop weekend reporting of international/global grosses on this title.

This lack of confidence from Disney themselves is not good news for Marvel Studios. With the frequently reported audience superhero fatigue rearing its ugly head, it genuinely seems as if Disney and Marvel Studios might have to reinvent the whole wheel.

What do you think of Disney admitting to their defeat with The Marvels? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!