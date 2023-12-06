Halle Bailey Thanks Fans For Supporting Her Amid Pregnancy Speculation

After a year filled with massive successes, unnecessary scrutiny, and speculation, Halle Bailey knows who she is most thankful for: the fans.

While The Little Mermaid (2023) didn’t hit the same heights as other Disney live-action remakes, it is still one of the highest-grossing movies of the year, currently standing at seventh place in the international box office, right between Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 (2023) and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023).

Most of the film’s success is due to the impressive visual effects and the incredibly talented cast, which includes Melissa McCarthy as the evil sea witch Ursula, Javier Bardem as King Triton, Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, Daveed Diggs as Sebastian, Awkwafina as Scuttle, and Jacob Tremblay as Flounder.

However, the highlight of the film was easily Halle Bailey as Ariel. Initially gaining attention as part of the Grammy Award-nominated Chloe x Halle with her sister, Chloe Bailey, Bailey became internationally recognized for her turn as the iconic Disney Princess. Soon, she will grace the big screen again in the movie musical The Color Purple (2023) as young Nettie.

Unfortunately, as is often the case nowadays, being thrust into the Disney spotlight has created an unbelievable amount of animosity, scrutiny, and speculation regarding her actions and appearance. While this had its toll on the talented actress and singer, she has found support and solace among her fans.

Halle Bailey Thanks Fans Who Are “Respectful of Women’s Bodies”

During her time as Ariel, Halle Bailey has received more pressure and criticism than most other celebrities in the Disney Family. Not only was she criticized for being a Black woman playing a Disney Princess who was originally white, but she also received numerous comments regarding her hair and body, including pregnancy rumors. Fortunately, she has found solace in the fans who have respected her and treated her like a person.

In an Instagram story on December 5, Bailey thanked the fans who stood by her throughout the drama. “I’m so very grateful for my real supporters who are respectful of women’s bodies and loving,” she said. “Being under a microscope is not easy, but for the real ones who show unconditional love religiously, I appreciate you. I feel so blessed and grateful.”

honored to be on the cover of @Variety & in conversation with my boo @rachelzegler for actors on actors ✨♥️girl powerrr 💥✨ pic.twitter.com/d6dcLjzFNd — Halle (@HalleBailey) December 5, 2023

These stories came right after Bailey shared a post on Instagram regarding her appearance in Variety’s Actors on Actors series with Rachel Zegler, another live-action Disney Princess who has received unnecessary scrutiny. The episode will drop on December 7, 2023.

Throughout her tenure as Ariel, Bailey has already shown an astounding level of grace and humility. She has proven that she doesn’t just play a Disney Princess; she IS a Disney Princess.

