“Leave Me the H*ll Alone,” Disney Princess Shocks Fans

Disney princess Halle Bailey, who played the role of Ariel in Disney’s live-action version of The Little Mermaid, had some pointed comments that went viral this week.

The Little Mermaid (1989) is an enduring animated classic, etching its place in cinematic history with its enchanting narrative of Ariel, a mermaid princess captivated by the allure of the human world. The melodic resonance of songs like “Under the Sea” and “Part of Your World” has indelibly imprinted the film in the collective memory of audiences, solidifying its status as a beloved gem within the Disney animated canon.

Fast forward several decades, and Disney announced plans for a live-action adaptation of this iconic film, setting the stage for both anticipation and speculation among fans. The casting choice that generated the most significant buzz was that of Halle Bailey as the new Ariel.

The live-action iteration of The Little Mermaid made a considerable splash at the global box office, amassing over $569 million. Halle Bailey’s portrayal of Ariel was met with positive reactions from many, with critics praising her ability to infuse the character with the essence of the animated original while imbuing it with her unique artistry. The film– which also starred Javier Bardem, Melissa McCarthy, Awkwafina, and Jonah Haur-King– received a 67% approval rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes and a 94% audience score.

Nevertheless, the ascent to stardom brought with it the unwelcome side effect of unsolicited commentary from fans. Bailey found herself compelled to address a particularly pointed critique on her Snapchat Story.

“Listen, if I see one more person say something about my nose one more time, it’s gonna be hell to pay. And you know why? ‘Cause I am black. I love my nose,” she said.“[What are you] concerned about my nose for? Leave me the hell alone!”

While Bailey confronted comments about her nose, she opted not to directly engage with persistent rumors circulating on social media regarding her supposed pregnancy. Speculation had run rampant for months, with fans scrutinizing Bailey’s every public appearance with boyfriend Darryl Dwayne “DDG” Granberry Jr. for signs of an impending addition to the family. Particularly under the microscope were Bailey’s fashion choices, notably her attire at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards and Milan Fashion Week, where she opted for flowing and oversized dresses that fueled conjecture about a concealed pregnancy.

Bailey’s previous statement to Us Weekly in September, where she expressed a desire to “switch [her style] up a little bit and get out of the princessy looks” in favor of embracing “baggy streetwear,” served as additional fodder for the rumor mill. Despite the ongoing speculation and public curiosity, Bailey maintained a deliberate silence on the subject, choosing to keep her personal life shielded from the intrusive lens of public scrutiny.

Walt Disney World Resort now has two different Little Mermaid meet and greets. The first is the original at Ariel’s Grotto in Fantasyland in Magic Kingdom and is based on the animated film. The other is at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, located at the Animation Courtyard at Walt Disney Presents. It is based on the live-action version, based on the portrayal from Halle Bailey.

