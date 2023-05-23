Halle Bailey Continues to Be the Remake Queen in First Trailer For ‘The Color Purple’

It’s a good year for the rising star known as Halle Bailey. First, it was Disney’s animated classic The Little Mermaid (1989), and later this year, she will be starring in the remake of the 1985 Oscar-nominated film, The Color Purple.

The first trailer for The Color Purple (2023) was just released, which is being considered a musical adaptation of the original film. Music is another thing this film will have in common with the live-action The Little Mermaid (2023). Both films will star the young and talented Halle Bailey. The actress is only 23 and is already playing some of the biggest roles in Hollywood. It isn’t news that film remakes have oversaturated theaters recently, with many film studios too afraid to take risks on new stories, but for an actress to star in two remakes in one year is rather rare.

For those unfamiliar with the original’s success, The Color Purple (1985) is based on the novel written by award-winning author Alice Walker. The film was directed by none other than Steven Spielberg, making this one of the first dramatic films he worked on. The film was nominated for 11 Oscars and starred Danny Glover, Oprah Winfrey, and Whoopi Goldberg. The legendary Quincy Jones composed the music as well. Jones, Spielberg, and Winfrey are returning as Executive Producers for the remake, which is set to have more original songs than the first.

Although Bailey is not playing the lead protagonist role in The Color Purple (2023), she is one of many in this star-studded cast. The new film also features the talent of Taraji P. Henson, Fantasia Barrino, Danielle Brooks, Corey Hawkins, David Alan Grier, Deon Cole, and many more.

With the film coming out this December, it seems this remake aims for Oscar buzz, much like the recent West Side Story (2021). Ariana DeBose took the Oscar home for Best Supporting Actress in that film, so maybe there’s a chance Bailey could do the same next year. We’ll have to wait and see.

The Color Purple (2023) will be out in theaters this Christmas. In the meantime, you can catch Halle Bailey this weekend when The Little Mermaid (2023) swims into theaters on May 26.

Which remake would you want to see Halle Bailey in next? Let us know in the comments.