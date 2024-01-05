Disgraced Marvel Star Jonathan Majors Will Return to Disney Next Week

Ousted Marvel star Jonathan Majors has returned to Disney following his guilty verdict last month.

Jonathan Majors has sat down with ABC News anchor Linsey Davis in an interview set to air on the Disney-owned Good Morning America. The interview will air on Monday, January 8, 2024, during ABC’s morning news show.

As The Hollywood Reporter reveals, additional segments from the interview will air on GMA3, and an extended version will stream on Prime, the anchor’s ABC News Live program, later that same day. A few days after, on January 11, 2024, Hulu will stream an IMPACT x Nightline half-hour special featuring more yet-to-be-seen footage.

It is notable that it is Disney organizations that are providing the interview and footage, considering it is from a Disney-owned studio–Marvel Studios–that Majors has lost his most high-profile role. Shortly after Majors’s guilty verdict on December 18, 2023, a Marvel spokesperson confirmed that the actor would not be in the franchise moving forward.

Majors first appeared as Kang the Conqueror, albeit as Variant He Who Remains, in 2021’s Loki, and later appeared in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) and Loki Season 2 in 2023. He was set to be the next major antagonist in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with appearances likely through 2027.

The ousting of a big name from a big franchise due to domestic abuse allegations is not uncommon for Disney, who, in the last four years, removed Pirates of the Caribbean star Johnny Depp from the billion-dollar series. After Justice Andrew Nicol found allegations of domestic abuse “substantially true” in 2020, Depp was out at Disney and asked to resign from his role in the Fantastic Beasts franchise by Warner Bros.

Unlike Majors, though, Depp was not interviewed on a Disney-owned network, suggesting that the story is not over for the former Marvel actor.

What happened to Jonathan Majors?

The rising star was arrested in New York City on March 25, 2023, and arraigned a day later in Manhattan, where he was “charged with three counts of assault in the third degree, aggravated harassment in the second degree, three counts of attempted assault in the third degree, and harassment in the second degree,” per documents obtained from the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office by PEOPLE.

In response to Majors’ arrest in March, his lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, claimed the team was looking forward to clearing Majors’ name “with the expectation that all charges [will] be dropped,” she said in a statement via ABC. Nine months later, though, the case between Jonathan Majors and his former partner, Grace Jabbari–whom Majors filed a domestic abuse counterclaim in June 2023–would end in the Hollywood star being found “guilty of misdemeanor assault in the third degree recklessly causing physical injury and harassment in the second degree,” per PEOPLE.

During the weeks following his arrest in 2023, the United States Army suspended commercials starring Majors, his invitation to the Met Gala was rescinded, and he was removed from the Texas Rangers ad campaign. In October 2023, The Walt Disney Company indefinitely delayed Majors’ Searchlight Pictures movie, Magazine Dreams, which was scheduled to release on December 8, 2023.

More information on Majors’ abusive behavior was shared in a Rolling Stone report published June 2023, with some allegations tracing back to 2013 when he was studying at the David Geffen School of Drama, a professional school at New Haven’s Yale University.

