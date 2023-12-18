BREAKING: Marvel Studios Officially Ditches Jonathan Majors

After being found guilty of assault and harassment, Marvel Studios has officially parted ways with Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

According to Deadline, a representative for Marvel Studios confirmed that they will not be moving forward with actor Jonathan Majors less than two hours after he was found guilty of reckless assault and harassment earlier today. Majors is faced with a maximum sentence of one year.

This follows a lengthy trial where the Creed III (2022) actor was initially charged with eight counts of assault and harassment against his then-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, who called the police to arrest the Lovecraft Country (2020) actor in March. As the judicial process continued, the New York District Attorney dropped four of the charges in order to focus their complaints.

The Creed III (2022) actor has since lost representation, his commercial deal with the US Army, and had multiple projects in limbo, including Magazine Dreams (TBD) and Spike Lee’s Da Understudy (TBD). However, being fired by Disney and Marvel is definitely the most significant blow yet.

What Does This Mean For The MCU?

Given that Jonathan Majors played Kang, a character who has multiple variants throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe, his missing presence will surely be felt. He has already played two versions of the character, He Who Remains and Victor Timely, in the Disney+ series Loki (2022-2023), and Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023). And that’s not even mentioning the members of the Council of Kangs seen in the credits of Quantumania.

Fortunately, there are multiple paths Marvel Studios and Disney can take to solve this dilemma. Since there are so many different versions of the character, you could simply recast him. After all, they have recast characters multiple times before. There are also plenty of villains who can step in as the big bad for the next Avengers films. That being said, only time will tell what Marvel Studios will do.

Who would you like to see take on the role of Kang the Conqueror? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below.