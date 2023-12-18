BREAKING: Jonathan Majors Found Guilty of Harassment and Assault

After five hours of deliberation over three days, the jury found Marvel star Jonathan Majors guilty on charges of assault and harassment against ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari.

Monday, December 18, in New York City, actor Jonathan Majors was found guilty of one count of assault in the third degree as well as harassment. He was acquitted of two other counts of assault and aggravated harassment. Majors is faced with a maximum sentence of one year.

This follows a lengthy trial where the Creed III (2022) actor was initially charged with eight counts of assault and harassment against his then-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. As the judicial process went on, the New York District Attorney dropped four of the charges in order to focus their complaints.

What Does This Mean For Jonathan Majors?

By finding Jonathan Majors guilty of two of the four counts, the jury’s split decision is basically saying that they believe the Lovecraft Country (2020) actor recklessly assaulted Grace Jabbari but did not intend to do so. On top of this, the jury believes that he did intentionally commit aggravated assault inside the SUV but did harass her outside the vehicle by picking her up and throwing her inside.

Jonathan Majors will be sentenced for the two counts on February 6, 2024. The judge also renewed an order of protection preventing Majors from making contact with Jabbari.

What Does This Mean For the MCU?

After not making any public declarations or actions regarding the trial, Marvel Studios officially finds itself at a crossroads. Majors has officially been found guilty of assault and harassment, and it is up to Kevin Feige and the Walt Disney Company to make a decision regarding Majors’ future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

For many, this will be the straw that breaks the camel’s back. Since Kang the Conqueror has multiple variants, it can be very easy to recast the character, especially when there are so many excellent options. Still, expect an announcement from Marvel and Disney soon regarding the future of the MCU.

