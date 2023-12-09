Marvel Actor Jonathan Majors Emerges Guilty in Physical Assault Charges

In what appears to be a straight confession from Marvel actor Jonathan Majors via text messages presented as evidence in a lawsuit hearing this week, the actor did physically assault his former girlfriend.

What’s Going On With Jonathan Majors?

Jonathan Majors is confronting misdemeanor accusations related to assault and harassment arising from an alleged domestic altercation on March 25, 2023. He was apprehended on charges of purportedly assaulting his former girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. Jabbari reported to law enforcement that she experienced an assault leading to her hospitalization, with minor injuries to the head and neck.

Majors has maintained his innocence and claimed he was the victim. The charges stem from the following allegations:



Majors slapped Jabbari’s face

Majors violently grabbed Jabbari’s hand

After Jabbari got out of the vehicle, Majors threw her back into it

Other accusers who alleged Majors had abused them later came forward and said they would cooperate with prosecutors. The defense lawyer for Majors, Priya Chaudhry, has been accused of misrepresenting court evidence. According to Chaudhry, the couple argued earlier in March, after which she said Jabbari drank from a bottle of wine before attempting to drive a car.

Hollywood star Jonathan Majors has stepped away from any projects he was working on. His former projects included Lovecraft Country (2020), the Creed series, and most recently, Creed III (2023) alongside Michael B Jordan. He has played the antagonist Kang the Conquer in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. No word yet on whether or not he will have a significant role in either Avengers: Kang Dynasty (2026) or Avengers: Secret Wars (2027). He did reprise his role as Victor Timely in the Disney+ series Loki (2023). But with the allegation of the assault charge, including aggravated harassment against him, Majors might not return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marvel Studios has yet to comment on the allegations against the Los Angeles actor.

The Trial and New Evidence

The trail for these charges began on November 29, as the Marvel Kang actor faces five charges for the alleged fight between Majors and his girlfriend. New York Judge Michael Gaffey denied a motion to dismiss the charges. The trial began with opening arguments on December 4. The trial is estimated to last up to two weeks but could go much longer.

In an exclusive report from PEOPLE, text messages exchanged between Jonathan Majors and accuser Grace Jabbari appear to acknowledge engaging in physical violence against his now ex-girlfriend. The September 2022 letters reveal Majors expressing concern about potential consequences if Jabbari seeks medical attention, suggesting it could lead to an investigation. Majors, 34, was later arrested in March and charged with assault in an unrelated domestic violence case. Despite Majors stating “it’s just fake” in the messages, the context and specific reference remain unclear based on the evidence presented in court.

In the text messages presented to the jury and recounted by Jabbari during her final day on the stand, she seems to reassure Jonathan Majors that she would not attribute the alleged injury to her head to him. “I will tell the doctor I bumped my head,” cried Jabbari while reading the messages out loud in court during the final day of trial.

The messages, previously highlighted by prosecutors in a comprehensive 115-page pretrial document in October, qualify as Molineux evidence. According to the New York State Unified Court System, Molineux evidence is defined as “conduct that is intricately connected to the charged acts” and may “offer essential background information or clarification” related to the charged acts.

In a 115-page filing examined by PEOPLE, prosecutors detailed various text messages from Jabbari in September 2022. While only a portion of these texts was presented to the jury, the content included photographs of body parts such as a hand, shoulder, and buttocks. The messages discussed topics like “punching,” conversations about pain, and on September 22, 2022, a text involving medical treatment, identified by the initials “JM,” corresponding to Jonathan Majors. His current girlfriend, Meagan Good, stands by his side throughout this trial.

Other significant publications reporting on this matter include Rolling Stone and Variety. Inside The Magic will follow this story closely and attempt to reach out directly to a representative of Majors to obtain further information on this ongoing matter.

