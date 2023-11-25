Marvel Can Easily End the Multiverse Saga Without Jonathan Majors’s Kang

Jonathan Majors might be the big bad villain, Kang the Conqueror, but Marvel Studios doesn’t need the time-traveling warlord to end the Multiverse Saga.

Related: Disney’s MCU Suffers “Historic Collapse”

Loki became an instant hit amongst MCU fans when Tom Hiddleston’s Loki had to traverse the TVA and figure out who was in charge. After going through different realities and seeing other variants of the god of Mischief, Loki, and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) found the man at the end of time. Here, fans met He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors) and met the man who beat his other variants at the Multiversal War.

It wasn’t an easy fight, and it’s clear that Kang the Conqueror isn’t someone people should mess with because there’s no end to Kang. He’s the one who always ends up on top because his variants are too powerful, and while Marvel is interested in exploring who Kang really is, it’s hard to do if their main star can’t play the part.

Related: Marvel’s Highly Coveted Role Might Not Require Major Recast Anymore

Jonathan Majors is almost out of time. After being accused of emotional and physical assault, the actor is going on trial to defend his reputation and push charges against his partner, whom he claims was the one who assaulted him. This trial is happening soon, with more details coming, but the strikes are over. Avengers: Kang Dynasty (2026) is starting to write its script, and the movie is all about Kang, so if Majors can’t star in it, what happens?

It’s not like Marvel can’t continue the franchise with a new star as Kang, but Kevin Feige and his team aren’t looking for a replacement. So far, Marvel has been deathly quiet about the trial and the implications it could have, but that doesn’t mean there hasn’t been talk behind the scenes about how to pivot the franchise away from the villain. One reported idea was to make Doctor Doom the main villain, but that would mean that Marvel would have to set up a completely new villain immediately.

Related: Marvel Pulls the Plug, Jonathan Majors Loses MCU Role

While Doctor Doom is a great villain, it would be tough focusing the rest of the Multiverse Saga on him when it could instead use someone like Galactus to do the job. Both villains are closely associated with the Fantastic Four, giving Marvel an easy way to set them up. Still, Galactus provides one essential way to continue the Saga with high stakes without the Conqueror. Have it go where the TVA is in full war with Kang and his variants until suddenly, the variants stop fighting the TVA as a new threat emerges.

Entire timelines are being eaten because of a new threat emerging. Having the Silver Surfer gain access to other timelines and have the idea to make Galactus eat fallen timelines controlled by Kang and have the villain be literally erased from the Multiverse because of the world eater. As Galactus grows stronger, consuming all life at a concerning rate, the TVA is prepping the new Avengers with the Fantastic Four and X-Men to stop him in Secret Wars, where the Beyonder brings them all together to stop Galactus once and for all before the Multiverse is shattered.

Related: Marvel Officially Abandons Leading Character in MCU

This would be a really interesting change of pace that would still keep Kang as a threatening villain who could return later but also force the team to stop Galactus as he tries to devastate all of life. If Secret Wars focuses on this, fans would probably love the new direction, but the simple truth is that any story without Kang at its center will probably not be the same because of the setup. So far, Marvel has diverted all of their resources to set up this one villain, and it would be best to pay it off with some big stories centered around the man who conquers time and space.

Catch up with the MCU on Disney+ today!

Do you think Galactus will replace Kang in the MCU? Let Inside the Magic know what you think!