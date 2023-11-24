‘The Marvels’ Star Has a Plan To Save Jonathan Majors

One of the stars of the recent huge box office flop The Marvels has a plan to save Jonathan Majors, the Avengers, Kang, and pretty much the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe.

It is no secret that Marvel Studios is struggling. After 15 years of dominating the global box office to a degree previously unimaginable, the Disney-owned company has begun to stumble, with Thor: Love and Thunder (2022), Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and, most recently, The Marvels severely underperforming at the box office.

The Marvels, in fact, is the biggest bomb that the studio has produced so far, pulling in just a fraction of what previous movies had. Combine that with the sinking viewership numbers of Disney+ shows like Secret Invasion and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and things aren’t looking great for the future of the franchise.

Marvel’s single biggest problem might be Jonathan Majors, the actor it intended to be the next Big Bad of the franchise after the demise of Thanos (Josh Brolin). Majors was cast to play the central villain of the Multiverse Saga, playing different variants on the classic character Kang the Conqueror, including He Who Remains, Victor Timely, Centurion, Rama-Tut, and Immortus.

The plan was for the next Phases (dubbed the Multiverse Saga) of the MCU to lead up to Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars in a naked imitation of Infinity War and Endgame, with Jonathan Majors presumably being the key thread between all of it.

Then Jonathan Majors was arrested on charges of assault, strangulation, and harassment against a former partner, plunging both his career and the Multiverse Saga into jeopardy. Majors was dropped by his representation, had movies shelved, and is currently set to begin trial on November 29.

All of that means that Marvel’s plans for The Kang Dynasty and the rest of the MCU have been thrown into confusion at the same time as it faces dwindling enthusiasm from fans and diminished box office grosses. Reportedly, the writer and director of The Kang Dynasty have been removed, and it’s up in the air of whether Jonathan Majors will remain the central villain of the franchise or if Marvel will hand things over to Doctor Doom.

However, Iman Vellani, Ms Marvel herself, revealed her idea of how the upcoming film Secret Wars could be reconfigured, possibly putting less emphasis on Jonathan Majors as Kang. In an interview with New Rockstars, Vellani posited that Kang could actually be combined with two other major villains, saying, “I think it would make sense for Kang to be a version of the Molecule Man, where he’s existing in every single universe, and there’s different variants of him. We’ve already seen that. So that makes sense. But also I feel like he could be the Molecule Man and The Beyonder all at once.”

The Molecule Man and the Beyonder are both immensely powerful villains in Marvel Comics, with powers that can impact multiple universes (convenient for the Multiverse Saga). Although continuity has altered both characters multiple times, there are some consistent characteristics.

Molecule Man is a human named Owen Reece who gains the ability to control matter on a molecular level, which eventually levels up to the power to affect reality itself. The Beyonder, on the other hand, has a much more complex history, but suffice it to say that he is a key figure of the original comic book mini-series Secret Wars.

If Kevin Feige decides to listen to one of his up-and-coming stars, this could lead to a whole bunch of options. For one thing, it could help the studio to tone down the importance of Jonathan Majors and Kang by supplanting him with other characters. It could also be a nifty way to completely replace him while still keeping a cosmic-level threat in the Avengers movies of the future.

We certainly know that Marvel Studios needs to do something. Why not this?

What do you think of Iman Vellani's idea for Marvel?