Loki Reportedly Returning for ‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty,’ Fans Outraged

Loki Season 2 is arguably one of the best season finales of any of the Marvel Disney+ shows. The first season of Loki premiered in 2021, following the debut of WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, as one of the first Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) series to be released strictly onto Disney+.

The show featured Tom Hiddleston returning as Loki, the god of mischief, and introduced Owen Wilson as Mobius, Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie, and introduced Jonathan Majors as He Who Remains, a variant of Kang the Conqueror, who was set up to be the next major villain in the Avengers. Despite being one of the first shows Marvel released to Disney+, Loki is still regarded as one of the best of the nine series that Marvel has released so far.

Despite Majors’ Kang featuring heavily as the villain in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania earlier this year, which is Marvel’s worst-performing movie to date, Majors has had a rough go recently with his time with the studio. Shortly after the release of Ant-Man, it was revealed that Majors was facing claims of harassment and assault from his ex-girlfriend and was being taken to court in a Johnny Depp-esque scandal.

So far, Marvel has remained quiet on whether or not they intend to keep Majors in their lineup or replace him with a different actor. As Loki Season 2 drew nearer and nearer, many fans wondered whether or not Majors would return. Despite his problems, Majors returned for the second season, playing a different Kang variant, Victor Timely. In Season 2, the fate of every universe and multiverse is at stake, with Loki, Mobius, Sylvie, and Timely, all working together to save, the multiverses from imploding on themselves.

The season finale shows Loki becoming the “god of stories,” taking over as the sole controller of the multiverse, and restoring balance to the timelines. It required him to sacrifice everything that the show had shown him working so hard for, leaving behind Mobius and Sylvie to take care of the timelines completely on his own. According to writer Eric Martin, Loki was only ever meant to be a two-season series.

This was already a differentiation between the other MCU series, as most of them were only expected to be a one-season limited series. With Loki’s second season, it seems as though his time is officially done. However, Tom Hiddleston himself has implied that the Season 2 finale is not actually the end for Loki, and rumors have been flying that Loki will reappear in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty or Avengers: Secret Wars. In a recent post on X/Twitter, user @MarvelLeaksNews claims that Loki will make the “ultimate sacrifice play” in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

As of yet, there has been no official confirmation from marvel that Loki will reappear in any future Marvel project, or that he will feature in Kang Dynasty at all. However, that didn’t stop fans from weighing in on the possible fate of the beloved Marvel character.

“HELL NO! HE DESERVES TO HAVE A HAPPY ENDING JUST LIKE TONY & NAT DID!!” cried one user. “ur gonna make him face an eternity of loneliness just to make him sacrifice himself again?!” asked another. “hell no give her a fucking break for once in their life,” demanded @undyingloki.

“Potential Loki spoilers / marvel spoilers hes already sacrificed himself three times?? despite the fact that I’d HATE this for more personal reasons, I also just think it would be incredibly lazy, repetitive writing,” stated @queer_pirate. “I don’t know how many “Loki’s ultimate sacrifice”s I’ve got left in me,” replied @shes_biochem.

Despite many comments pointing out that there’s no use in listening to rumors for a movie that reportedly just lost its writer, the love and support for one of the MCU’s biggest characters is clear. Loki has been a fan favorite since being introduced in Thor in 2011, and being the main villain in the 2012 Avengers movie. His growth as a character in the last decade has been remarkable, going from a bitter and power-hungry villain to being a loving, if still mischievous, brother to Thor, to now being the ultimate figure at the end of the universe.

His sacrifice in this series finale of Loki touched the hearts of many who have followed the character from the beginning, and the possibility of him having to sacrifice even more is not going over well with fans. Again, it’s unclear whether he will reappear in the MCU at any point, or if he will join the team in Kang Dynasty, but hopefully if he does, he’ll have a better fate in store for him than the current online rumor mill predicts.

Do you think Loki will appear in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty? Do you think he should be allowed to have a happy ending? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!