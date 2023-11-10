After 13 Years, Tom Hiddleston No Longer Will Star as Loki

Things are about to change for the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Tom Hiddleston will no longer stick around as the God of Mischief anymore.

Fans of the mischievous Norse god know that the character has a new series on Disney+ that has thankfully given fans a new perspective on the Multiverse Saga. It also allowed Jonathan Majors to reveal his acting potential as He Who Remains, making everyone understand why Kevin Feige was so determined to have the actor star as the big villain for the next several movies.

It’s clear why having Owen Wilson, Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, and Ke Huy Quan in the same series worked after having seen the entire series. If you haven’t watched Loki Season 2, Episode 6, “Glorious Purpose,” then you might want to watch the finale first to understand what’s happening to Tom Hiddleston’s character. Spoilers are everywhere, and it’s best to watch the series before having the next few moments spoiled for you.

Surprisingly, the finale shares a cool connection with the series’ first episode, with both of them having the same title, but for different reasons. Loki, when he left Avengers: Endgame (2019), still believed that he needed a throne and had to prove to his family that he was worthy, but he learns from the TVA how misguided his actions were. After facing the path that He Who Remains carved for him, Loki learns the full truth about the villain’s master plan for the Sacred Timeline and realizes he has no choice. He can’t save the Time Loom. The object that the TVA has spent every episode trying to fix has suddenly become the problem, and Loki knows the burden of his next actions.

Instead of trying to be the hero and making the easiest choices, Loki sides with Sylvie and Mobius to give them a chance to fight Kang the Conqueror and his variants after destroying the Time Loom and weaving the Multiverse into the image of Yggdrasil, the Norse tree of life. It’s here that fans finally see Loki take his throne and save the Multiverse for now, but he is no longer Loki.

He’s Loki Who Remains or the God of Stories, which is something that Marvel Comics has touched on. After killing Loki in Marvel comics, Loki returns and is totally different, but no one trusts him because of his old evil self. Frustrated with this, Loki defied fate and learned the powers to stop time and to travel across the Multiverse to different times to rewrite his fate. Sound familiar? He did this and dropped his old self, the God of Mischief, and started to call himself the God of Stories, which became very important when other powerful gods realized how much of a threat Loki had become.

This version of Loki might have had a radically different origin, but it’s obvious that Hiddleston’s Loki is nothing to mess with. With Kang the Conqueror on his way, the TVA will have a big role in keeping everyone safe, but Loki will be there to try to stop Kang, and obviously, Loki will know, just like Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange, what the hardest choice will be. It’s the job that requires the heaviest burden, but Loki is up to the challenge, and after 13 years of being a mischievous god, it’s clear that this Loki is truly something else.

