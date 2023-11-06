BREAKING: ‘Loki’ “Sequel” Gets Unexpected 2023 Release Date

As Season 2 of Marvel Studios’ hit Loki series hurdles toward the finish line on Disney+, Disney has finally confirmed when the next MCU show will arrive on the streaming service — and despite waiting years for new episodes, it might be sooner than expected.

When former Marvel executive Victoria Alonso initially announced plans to expand its animation department back in 2021, some longtime fans were skeptical, given that the studio’s slate of CGI-heavy projects in its live-action sphere left, well, something to be desired.

But with world-class animators at their fingertips thanks to its mega-conglomerate parent company, Disney, Marvel managed to create what many consider to be, perhaps, an unexpected hit: Marvel’s What If…?, an animated anthology series based on the comic book run of the same name that reimagines “noteworthy events in the Marvel Cinematic Universe” and creates a “Multiverse of infinite possibilities,” overseen by Jeffery Wright’s mysterious Watcher.

Season 1 boasted zany scenarios such as “What If…Thor Were an Only Child?” and “What If…Captain Carter Were the First Avenger?,” with franchise alums including Tom Hiddleston, Hayley Atwell, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, and even the late Chadwick Boseman reprising their roles for the show.

What If…? was met with overwhelmingly positive reviews, putting a fresh spin on the concept of an MCU Multiverse while featuring some seriously stunning animation. However, it’s been all but radio silent ever since the first season concluded its nine-episode run on Disney+ in October 2021, with eager fans playing the waiting game in the meantime.

Finally, after two years of sitting patiently, Marvel has at last offered an update on the status of What If…? Season 2, and thankfully, it sounds like it’s arriving sooner than expected. While a trailer for the upcoming sophomore season has yet to arrive, Disney is now, at least, letting the MCU audience know when the show is expected to premiere, giving it a surprisingly short-notice release window.

With 2023 almost over, Disney and Marvel announced in a recent press release that What If…? Season 2 will be arriving just in time for the holiday season. The company also provided a new synopsis for the upcoming batch of episodes, which will see “brand-new and familiar faces” joining faces for another romp through the MCU Multiverse:

“What If…?” flips the script on the MCU, reimagining famous events from the films in unexpected ways. Marvel Studios’ first animated series focuses on different heroes from the MCU, featuring a voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their roles. Season 2 of “What If…?” will release exclusively on Disney+.

Although Marvel and Disney have yet to share an exact release date, the wording of this statement suggests that we can expect to see new episodes arrive on the streamer before the new year, presumably, following on the heels of the Loki Season 2 finale on November 9.

Marvel President Kevin Feige and Co. have been keeping What If…? Season 2 plot details under wraps, but there are already a few confirmed plot points — and plenty of internet rumors — for what will happen in the new batch of episodes. Attendees of last year’s San Diego Comic-Con were treated to an early screening of the first episode, which, in typical What If…? fashion, changes elements of MCU canon.

For one, the What If…? Season 2 premiere is supposedly titled “What If…Captain Carter Fought the Hydra Stomper?” and will depict a war between Peggy Carter (Atwell) and her universe’s Steve Rogers (Josh Keaton), where he’s an alternate version of the Winter Soldier named Hydra Stomper.

Another Captain America-centric story that viewers can look forward to is a branched timeline where Steve Rogers actually defeats Thanos (Josh Brolin) in Avengers: Infinity War (2017), perhaps, taking note of Thor’s previous error by indeed “going for the head.” Other entries will see the cast of Black Widow (2019), a young Peter Parker (Hudson Thames/Tom Holland), the return of Ego (Kurt Russell), and Ant-Man (Paul Rudd).

An original character named Kahhori is also staged to make their franchise debut in an episode that centers around the Tesseract landing in the sovereign Haudenosaunee Confederacy before America was colonized. What If…? season 2 will also include Cate Blanchett’s Hela and Jeff Goldblum’s Grandmaster making their comebacks, as well as Tony Stark/Iron Man (Mick Wingert), with a cut Season 1 episode set to follow him teaming up with Gamora (Cynthia McWilliams).

Similarly to Season 1, the show’s executive producer Brad Winderbaum previously confirmed that Season 2 will contain nine episodes, each lasting for around 30 minutes. And based on online chatter, we can almost certainly expect to see some Phase Four newbies making their way into What If…?‘s sophomore season, notably, Shang-Chi (Simu Liu), who will go up against Odin and the Asgardians.

As What If…? season 2 gets closer to premiering, Marvel Studios will likely reveal even more story points as to the new season is going. But with its holiday release window right around the corner, fans can at last look forward to seeing characters from this animated corner of the MCU back in action. And hey, it might even have some big ramifications for the live-action Multiverse Saga.

Marvel’s What If…? Season 2 arrives on Disney+ this holiday season.

What What If…? Season 2 storyline are you most looking forward to? Let us know in the comments below!