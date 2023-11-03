Tom Holland’s Spider-Man Buried at Marvel, Fans Weigh in on ‘The Flash’ Star Grant Gustin’s Peter Parker

It’s been almost two years since Tom Holland’s Spider-Man was on the big screen, and at a time when Kevin Feige’s Marvel Studios rides turbulent waves, the star — at least when it comes to his iconic Spider-Man character — is nowhere to be seen. But other Peter Parker’s are rising from the ashes.

At the end of 2021, and after months and months of rumors, director Jon Watts finally revealed the third entry into his Marvel Cinematic Universe Spider-Man trilogy. Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) acted as the epilogue of Marvel Phase Three, taking place after the events of Avengers: Endgame (2019), where Spidey’s mentor, Tony Stark, AKA Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), tragically sacrificed his life to save the universe from the Mad Titan Thanos (Josh Brolin).

Tom Holland returned as the titular wall-crawler, joined by real-life girlfriend and Emmy Award-winning actress Zendaya as MJ, as well as Jacob Batalon as fictional best friend Ned Leeds. Hyped for being a first real foray into the Marvel Multiverse, audiences flocked to the movie theaters in droves, cementing Spider-Man: No Way Home as one of the most commercially successful MCU movies of all time. Watts’ movie brought home just shy of $2 billion during its global run.

Driven by Holland’s star power, as well as the confirmation of appearances from previous Spider-Man actors, Tobey Maguire (Spider-Man) and Andrew Garfield (The Amazing Spider-Man), No Way Home crossed franchises — the MCU and Sony’s Spidey franchise — for the first time ever. The crossover also saw characters like the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe) and Sandman (Thomas Haden Church) from Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy, and Lizard (Rhys Ifans) and Electro (Jamie Foxx) from Marc Web’s The Amazing Spider-Man duology join the epic.

The ending of Spider-Man: No Way Home saw the world forgetting who Peter Parker, and thus Spider-Man, was, and confirmed theories that Watts’ entire trilogy acted as one of the longest and most detailed origin stories in film.

With the future of Spider-Man in the MCU uncertain, it is not yet clear if there is a future for Holland’s Avenger in Phase Five, Phase Six, and beyond. At first, Holland said he was taking a break from acting, and then Kevin Feige and Sony’s Spider-Man Universe (SSU) producer Amy Pascal were in conversation. And following that, Holland said that conversations about Spider-Man 4 were underway until the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strikes shut down talks.

Fans of the MCU’s Spidey will seemingly have to wait a long time until a fourth installment finds its way into movie theaters. But it does seem as though Holland is being buried at Marvel by fans who are celebrating other actors in the role of the New York wallcrawler.

First of all, news has trickled in about Marvel Studios’ upcoming animated series, Spider-Man: Freshman Year, revealing that Hudson Thames — who voiced the character of Spider-Man in What If…? — will be playing the part of Peter Parker in this new alternate universe Spidey tale. According to Marvel executives, Spider-Man: Freshman Year will act as an alternate version of what happened after the events of Captain America: Civil War (2016), with Norman Osborn, not Tony Stark, taking Peter Parker under his wing.

Then, the hype surrounding the release of “Marvel’s Spider-Man 2” (2023) has reignited love for voice actor Yuri Lowenthal’s take on Spider-Man. Years after “Marvel’s Spider-Man” (2018) and “Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales” (2020), fans returned to New York in Insomniac Games and Sony Interactive Entertainment’s third video entry in the franchise. “Marvel’s Spider-Man 2” sold 2.5 million units in its first 24 hours, going on to become the third highest-grossing PlayStation 5 title ever.

And now, another famous face has reemerged as Spider-Man. In a resurfaced fan casting, The Flash star Grant Gustin is suited up as the iconic Marvel Comics character, with fans weighing in on whether the long-standing Arrowverse franchise actor would make a good Peter Parker.

Posting to the Spider-Man Reddit page, one user asked whether Grant Gustin would be a good Spider-Man. The post received over 200 comments and 650 upvotes, with many fans speaking out about the idea of Gustin becoming the character.

would Grant Gustin Be A Good Spider-Man

One user noted the physical similarities between Gustin and previous Spider-Man star Andrew Garfield, while another suggested that Gustin’s similarity to Garfield means that he is also suited to taking on the classic Peter Parker character. Many other users also compared the character of Peter Parker to Gustin’s take on Barry Allen in The Flash TV series, suggesting that the latter was just a version of Peter Parker with Flash powers, as opposed to Spider-Man abilities.

It will be interesting, moving forward, to see how Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures tackle their merged universe. The upcoming Kraven the Hunter (2024) and Venom 3 (2024) may signal the shift, but until Marvel Studios announces something concrete, fans will always be left wondering what the future for this classic character is.

Would you like to see Grant Gustin as Spider-Man? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!