Another Venom Spinoff Could Be in the Works

After the massive success of Spider-Man’s latest adventure, fans are already demanding a spinoff featuring Venom. And according to the director, this is already being considered.

While it may be hard for DC Comics fans to believe, Spider-Man is the most popular superhero in the world. When it comes to box office success, no hero can match the Web-Slinger, who has grossed over $10 billion. That’s more than the Avengers films and the entire DC Extended Universe.

This is in large part due to the magnificent portrayals of Peter Parker by Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland, as well as all the Spider-People in the Spider-Verse series, including Shameik Moore as Miles Morales and Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy.

Another character who has added to that success is Venom. Introduced in 1988, the alien symbiote Venom has proven to be a fan-favorite character in every single medium. While Spider-Man is known for his witty jabs and dexterity, his symbiotic counterpart is much more bulky and sinister, often devouring his enemies.

While he’s currently most recognized for his theatrical appearances, menacingly portrayed by Tom Hardy, Venom has returned to the forefront of every Spider-Fan’s mind with his addition to Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (2023) for the PlayStation 5. And if those fans have their way, this won’t be the last we see of him.

Venom is One of the Highlights of Spider-Man’s Newest Adventure

Spider-Man has had a long history of success in the realm of video games, and some of the best have come from Insomniac Games. The iconic studio has already created two critically acclaimed titles, and its newest entry is just as good as the previous game, if not better.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is currently one of the highest-rated superhero video games ever made, with incredible gameplay, tons to do across New York City, and some of the best performances in video game history. This includes Yuri Lowenthal as Peter Parker, Nadji Jeter as Miles Morales, and Tony Todd as the monstrous Venom.

More well-known for his iconic performance as the titular villain in Candyman (1992), Tony Todd has brought new and exciting energy to the anti-hero. This is mainly due to him focusing on his favorite part of the character: “The joy! Venom, even though he may do things to people that they don’t like, he’s filled with joy,” Todd told Variety.

“He’s happy. He’s like an overgrown kid in kindergarten who drinks too many orange juices and graham crackers for lunchtime. Then the teacher can’t put them down because he’s faster.”

Players could definitely feel the joy, causing many to demand a stand-alone game or DLC to explore the character even more. And if senior narrative director Jon Paquette gets his way, we’ll get it sooner rather than later.

Everyone’s Favorite Symbiote Can Finally Get His Own Game

While the newest game is referred to as Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, it’s not the second game in Insomniac Games’ Spider-Man series. That honor goes to Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (2020), a spinoff starring the other friendly neighborhood Spider-Man. It was also wildly successful, and it looks like Venom could be getting the same spinoff treatment.

In an interview with Insider, Jon Paquette revealed that a Venom spinoff could soon be on the way if that’s what the fans want. “So, here’s what we’re doing,” said Paquette. “We’re focused on ‘Spider-Man 2,’ and what we’re gonna do is we’re gonna wait to see how the fans react,” he said. “We’re gonna listen to the fans, and we’re gonna ask ourselves, ‘Okay, what do the fans really want?’ We’ll kind of talk about stuff after we’ve all had time to sleep and take vacations.”

Part of the excitement of a potential Venom spinoff is the possibility. “There’s such a rich universe there,” Paquette continued, “and there’s a lot that the comics have done. We tried to take all that in and then forget about it, and think about what would be best for our characters and our franchise.”

While it is exciting to see this character expanded upon, what’s even more enthralling is the iconic villain finally getting his own game. Yes, he’s been a villain in Spider-Man games before and even starred alongside the Wall-Crawler, but he has never had a title to call his own. And if there’s one studio that can live up to the promise of Venom, it’s Insomniac Games.

Do you think Venom deserves his own video game? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!