Marvel Has Been Hiding Peggy Carter’s Mystery Husband From You

MCU staple Margaret “Peggy” Carter (Hayley Atwell) has been a fan-favorite character ever since her debut in Captain America: The First Avenger (2011). But even though she’s appeared in numerous projects over the years, one part of Peggy’s past remains a mystery: who is her mysterious husband?

When Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) used the Time Stone to travel back to the 1940s to be with his long-lost love in Avengers: Endgame (2019), there was a whole lot of waterworks—and cheering—involved.

Peggy and Steve’s timeless romance came to a happy end after “Earth’s Mightiest Heroes” saved the day and brought down Thanos (Josh Brolin) once and for all, leaving Steve to go to an alternate timeline and live a happy life with Peggy—a chance the couple were not given in the MCU’s original timeline.

But before their reunion, which was literally decades in the making, Peggy lived a full life without Steve, which included a husband and kids. In Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), Peggy is seen in archive footage, where she talks about Captain America saving over a thousand men, “including the man who would later become [her] husband.”

Agent Carter passed away during the events of Captain America: Civil War (2016), and we never got specifics about the man she married while Steve was in the ice. While it’s confirmed that Peggy moved on and found love with someone else, his identity is never explicitly stated, leaving MCU fans to ponder who the S.H.I.E.L.D. founder spent much of her life with in the original timeline.

Now, over seven years later, we might’ve finally gotten an answer—though it’s not as satisfying as you might’ve hoped. Speaking with Collider, actress Hayley Atwell discussed how her character’s family was changed last minute in the Captain America sequels, with Marvel Studios avoiding confirming the identity of Peggy’s offscreen husband by actually removing a framed photo from her scene in The Winter Soldier.

While recalling the bed scene where Steve visits Peggy, Atwell explained that Marvel producer Louis D’Esposito said that they “don’t want to limit [themselves] by kind of suggesting” the specific person who Peggy settled down with in this alternate timeline:

I remember when I was filming it, the prop master had put a framed photograph on Peggy’s bedside, of Peggy with her husband and her children, and Louis de Esposito ran over just before we started rolling, going ’take that out. We don’t know yet. We don’t want to limit ourselves by kind of suggesting this is who she’s married.’ And so that was taken out. And I thought, ‘OK, that’s really interesting.’

Atwell praised the producer for this decision, explaining how Marvel is “always aware of just feeding the amount of information that the audience need to keep engaged:”

And so that I think what they’re so good at, they’re so good at giving the audience what they want and exceeding the expectations. And I think that’s why they’re always aware of just feeding the amount of information that the audience need to know, to keep engaged, but also delighting them and surprising them with, with new information.

Ultimately, this was a wise move on the filmmakers’ part, as audiences don’t need to be spoon-fed every bit of information about a character, which takes away some of the intrigue. Besides, it’s more fun to speculate who Peggy married, especially after her Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. days, which featured Peggy’s new love interest, Daniel Sousa (Enver Gjovak).

Many fans quickly started to theorize that it was Sousa who Peggy would go on to marry in the absence of Steve, but it seems like we’ll never truly know—and maybe that’s for the best. After all, Peggy and Steve were “endgame,” at least in our version of the MCU, and their love for each other transcended virtually every obstacle—even time itself.

What do you think of Marvel producers electing to keep Peggy Carter’s husband a secret? Who do you think she married in the absence of Steve? Let us know in the comments below.