As the President of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige serves as the primary decision-maker within the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), inspired by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby’s Marvel Comics. The inception of this universe traces back to the triumph of Robert Downey Jr.’s comeback in Iron Man (2008) and the introduction of the widely embraced “cinematic universe formula.” This formula entails characters from seemingly distinct films intersecting and coexisting within the same universe, exemplified by Joss Whedon’s The Avengers (2012).

The initial three phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), collectively referred to as the Infinity Saga, reached a pinnacle with the highly praised culmination of the MCU’s Phase Three. This climax featured Marvel directors Anthony and Joy Russo’s (the Russo Brothers) Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019).

Following Robert Downey Jr.’s self-sacrifice as Iron Man/Tony Stark for the greater survival of the universe and Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers passing on of his mantle as Captain America, the MCU now stands at the edge of a future marked by even grander and more formidable challenges for Earth’s superheroes.

Having concluded Phase Four with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in 2022, Phase Five embarked on a significant exploration of the new Multiverse Saga. This phase marked the proper introduction of Jonathan Majors’ (Creed III, Lovecraft Country, The Last Black Man in San Francisco) formidable character, Kang the Conqueror (Nathaniel Richards in the Marvel comic world), on the big screen.

Kang, the latest villain comparable to Endgame‘s Thanos (Josh Brolin), is poised to play a major role in the upcoming Avengers 5/Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (2025). This will pave the way for Avengers: Secret Wars (2026), which may potentially bring in other big Marvel teams (and franchises) like X-Men and the Fantastic Four.

Stepping into the spotlight, Jonathan Majors assumed a pivotal role in Ant-Man 3 AKA Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023). Prior to this, he portrayed a Kang Variant known as He Who Remains (and later Victor Timely), a character encountered by Loki Laufeyson/Loki Odinson (Tom Hiddleston) in his standalone Disney+ series, Loki (2021). The events of this series had a profound impact on the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), shattering its boundaries by officially confirming the existence of the Multiverse — a formidable threat greater than Josh Brolin’s Thanos and his Infinity Stones ever posed.

Unfortunately, the Majors’ future in the larger Marvel universe was put in jeopardy when the actor became embroiled in allegations of physical assault and domestic abuse.

The Jonathan Majors Problem

Earlier this year, actor Jonathan Majors was arrested in New York for allegations of physical assault against his then-girlfriend. This began the public controversy, as investigations proceeded into the matter, with an uncertain verdict for the star — and an equally uncertain future in The Walt Disney Company-owned Marvel Cinematic Universe, as a result.

Now, it appears that Disney might be hesitant to create a similar stir to Pirates of the Caribbean star Johnny Depp’s assault controversy.

According to The Hollywood Handle via insider Daniel Richtman (@DanielRPK), Marvel Studios are standing firm behind the Kang the Conqueror character and associated storyline.

It seems as if Marvel will not be heading in the direction of replacing Kang the Conqueror with another villain, such as the long-rumored Doctor Doom, and in fact, “still committed to” Kang the Conqueror as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Thanos-equivalent Big Bad.

The source also mentioned that the character of Kang may or may not be recast, likely following the verdict of Majors’ trial:

Marvel is reportedly still committed to the Kang storyline. It’s unknown if he’ll be recasted or not. (Via: @DanielRPK)

Naturally, fans had a lot to say about this news, especially following the further solidification of the Kang character in Loki Season 2, which concluded November 9.

Some members of the public, like @JayTheRealGoat, seemed hopeful that Kang would not be recast, openly supporting Majors continuing to portray the character:

lets gooo and don’t recast him

Meanwhile, others like @rebelsmiso are all for a recast of Kang — keeping the character, but doing away with the actor:

Just recast it’s not hard tbh (to be honest)

Others like @KingPapaz made the Disney connection — adding that they thought that the “Johhny Depp public trial reality show” was something the company would be trying to avoid:

I think Marvel wants to stick to the Kang Storyline (so do I) but Disney probably doesn’t want another Johnny Depp public trail reality show. while rolling out Kang content so they are going to put so of it on the back burner for now and release their other properties.

At the end of the day, it appears that people like Sam J. Reimer just “want a good story” from Marvel Studios, amid talk of superhero fatigue:

There’ll be some questions if they stick to it and don’t recast, but I don’t really care, I just want a good story

