Marvel Officially Abandons Leading Character in MCU

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s 33rd film is finally here. But new information has come to light revealing that Kevin Feige’s studio abandoned one leading character, removing them from the film.

Acting as the sequel to Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck’s Captain Marvel (2019), The Marvels (2023) from director Nia DaCosta was recently released in movie theaters everywhere. Not only is The Marvels the sequel to Captain Marvel, but it is also the third movie in the current Marvel Phase Five, following the likes of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023).

It’s no secret that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is under intense scrutiny as of late. After a string of lukewarm projects on both the big and small screen, the MCU’s reputation is slipping away. Sure, there have still been some well-received entries from the Disney subsidiary, such as Guardians 3 and the Loki TV show, but as a whole, the franchise is depreciating in the eyes of many.

This lack of enthusiasm certainly hasn’t done The Marvels any favors. The film opened on November 17, 2023, to the lowest box office opening of all time for an MCU movie. Its second-week drop of around 80% is the biggest drop in franchise history. Now, it looks like The Marvels will end its theatrical run as the lowest-grossing MCU film in 15 years.

Despite its poor response, The Marvels looks set to be a big player in the greater Multiverse Saga. Bringing back Brie Larson‘s Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, The Marvels teams the cosmic-powered Avenger up with Captain Monica Rambeau of S.A.B.E.R. and New Jersey native Kamala Khan, AKA Ms. Marvel. Both Teyonah Parris and Iman Vellani, who play Monica and Kamala, respectively, first appeared in the MCU on Disney+ — Parris in WandaVision and Vellani in Ms. Marvel.

The Marvels introduced an MCU newcomer for its villain, Zawe Ashton, as Kree Dar-Benn. Her quest to save her homeworld using cosmic energy to open jump points is the main crux of the movie, leading the titular ensemble across the cosmos to stop her plans. But, interestingly, DaCosta has since revealed that another leading character was abandoned from her movie, with Marvel Studios blocking the appearance of a specific character.

Earlier this year, following the failure of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in February, the Guardians of the Galaxy returned to the MCU. The third installment in James Gunn’s Guardians series brought back all the familiar faces fans have grown to love for an emotional ending to almost 10 years of storytelling. Joining the likes of Chris Pratt (Peter Quill/Star-Lord) and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon), the cast grew in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, including two new villains, the High Evolutionary and Adam Warlock, played by Chukwudi Iwuji and will Poulter, respectively.

DaCosta recently revealed that Adam Warlock was pitched to be included in The Marvels but abandoned the idea after Marvel banned the character from appearing.

“Actually, interestingly, one of the first things I pitched with way back when was having Adam Warlock and time travel in the movie,” Nia DaCosta told Jake’s Takes on YouTube (via The Direct). “But Adam was going to be in ‘Guardians 3,’ and I think they have enough time travel on ‘Loki,’ so we didn’t do that, but we have some fun stuff in that realm in the movie anyway.”

“So, my big plan, which is part of what’s amazing about doing something in such a big universe, so many films, was like, ‘Well, if we introduce Adam Warlock here, we bring him into the present and then in another movie we understand where he was coming from sort of thing,’ so it was into our contemporary for the movie.”

The abandoning of Adam Warlock in The Marvels ensured his appearance in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 would be his introduction into the MCU, and if the post-credits scene of the film is anything to go by, it will be his first of many appearances in the franchise.

The Marvels seemingly had an uphill battle to climb. Marvel Studios has faced intense criticism in recent years throughout Phase Four and Phase Five. So much so, in fact, that the studio recently announced an overhaul of its television business, moving away from the movie-centric way of production (something even Disney CEO Bob Iger indirectly referenced) and instead focusing more on bringing a more classic TV approach to its shows. Daredevil: Born Again is a prime example of this. The show about the Man Without Fear has been rebooted, with creatives replaced in order to course-correct the show.

In addition to the creative problems at Marvel, the studio is also facing an uncertain future when it comes to its next big villain. Since his introduction in the first season of Loki, Jonathan Majors‘ Kang the Conqueror has been widely tipped to be this next chapter’s antagonist. However, his arrest in March this year for domestic assault, strangulation, and harassment has left the future inclusion of Kang up in the air.

While the next two Avengers movies still suggest the inclusion of Kang, being named Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (2026) and Avengers: Secret Wars (2027), Marvel’s recent dismantling of the writers and directors attached to the movies signals significant change is on the way.

