Marvel’s Highly Coveted Role Might Not Require Major Recast Anymore

Marvel’s highly coveted role has led some actors to hope they can play the role of a lifetime despite insiders sharing that the MCU might recast.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been through many stages. In the beginning, Marvel focused on technology and science to push forward the MCU. Asgard and Thor (2012) wasn’t an alien race of magical beings, they had advanced technology that was very powerful and then the MCU drifted away from scientific innovation into including other aspects of the Marvel universe such as magic, the supernatural, the cosmos, and street-level stories.

Each aspect has introduced a new thing to the MCU, but the biggest reveals have yet to come. The X-Men and Fantastic Four still need a proper introduction, and it seems like the time is coming very soon for Marvel fans to know who will star in each respective role. The Fantastic Four casting keeps on getting new reports that actors are in talks with Marvel Studios to sign, such as Pedro Pascal as Mister Fantastic, but nothing has been confirmed so far.

Related: Marvel Officially Abandons Leading Character in MCU

Javier Bardem is rumored to be Galactus, which could be interesting, and the X-Men casting remains an enigma. It’s hard to tell how many characters will be cast before Avengers: Secret Wars (2027) when reports claim that Fox’s X-Men team will fight alongside the new Fantastic Four and Avengers team. One role that has been up people’s minds is Doctor Doom.

Originally rumored to appear at the end of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022), Doom remains one of the more interesting roles in the Marvel universe. He is a formidable villain for the Fantastic Four, but he also serves as an Avengers threat and even could require all of the super heroes working together just to stop him.

Related: Disney’s ‘Fantastic Four’ Movie Is Changing Leadership

His intellect, determination, and persistence make him very interesting, with his costume portraying wealth and power while hiding his disfigured face, his true weakness. Doctor Doom is Marvel’s highly coveted role because the range of stories to tell with the character is almost limitless. For Secret Wars, Marvel will need to cast Doctor Doom, and some reports indicated that Mads Mikkelsen was being considered despite appearing as Kaecilius in Doctor Strange (2017).

While the Multiverse Saga has changed certain details, fans would definitely be confused seeing Marvel Studios recast one of the actors to portray another villain only a few years later. While Mikkelsen is a phenomenal actor, it’s not like Marvel has no talent left to choose, with some hoping to become the next big villain.

Related: 5 MCU Movies and TV Series Where Loki Can Appear Next

Jon Hamm, known for his work in Mad Men, shared in a recent interview how he would love to work with Marvel in any way. He was considered to play Mister Sinister at one point, but things didn’t work out. He wouldn’t be opposed to being involved in any X-Men story or, of course, starring as Doctor Doom himself:

Hopefully, whatever their plans are, they include me. But if not, I know that they have a pretty deep bench of folks that are ready to be a part of those stories. There are certainly a lot of stories in the X-Men world to be told. Fantastic Four as well, [like] Doctor Doom. There are so many great things out there. But yeah, I hope I get a chance. Who knows?

Related: Brie Larson May Be Axed as Captain Marvel, Fans Convinced Her Time Is Up

Hamm might not be the best pick for Doctor Doom, but several actors are indeed hoping to get the chance to play the iconic villain. Even if Hamm joined later on as the MCU’s Norman Osborn (one idea that would be fun to see) or even as Bullseye, one of Daredevil’s enemies, there are options for who the actor could star as because the MCU has plenty of roles left to figure out as more stories are told.

Jon Hamm’s time might not come soon to join the MCU, but Marvel’s highly coveted role needs to be sorted out. The last thing that needs to happen is for fans to see who Doctor Doom is in Avengers: Secret Wars. Jonathan Majors’s Kang the Conqueror is already in a rough spot, with fans unsure if the character will be recast or stick around due to the actor’s legal troubles. The last thing Marvel needs is another headache when they truly don’t need to create one.

Who do you think Marvel will choose to star as Doctor Doom? Let Inside the Magic know what you think!