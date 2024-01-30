Marvel Studios Making Significant Changes to Captain America

One of Marvel Studios most exciting upcoming projects is Captain America: Brave New World (2025). However, it looks like some changes are being made to one of the MCU’s most popular heroes.

Related: Marvel Studios Unveils New Avengers Team

Without a doubt, Captain America is one of the most popular heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Iconically portrayed by Chris Evans, Steve Rogers starred in some of the best films from Marvel Studios, including Captain America: The First Avenger (2011), Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), Captain America: Civil War (2016), and The Avengers (2012).

After the events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019), Steve Rogers retired and passed the mantle to his close friend Sam Wilson (Falcon). Played excellently by Anthony Mackie, Wilson finally debuted as the character in the finale of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (2021) on Disney+. However, it looks like Marvel Studios is already making drastic changes to the beloved hero.

Captain America is Getting a Major Change in ‘Brave New World’

Related: Report: Disney To Replace Marvel Hero With Female Lead, as Fans Cry “Woke”

Every time you see a character return in a new film or TV show in the MCU, there are always some changes to the costume. Often, these are subtle, like Tony Stark’s (Robert Downey Jr.) improvements on the various Iron Man suits. This does not seem to be the case with Sam Wilson’s Captain America suit in Brave New World.

An image for the Marvel Collector Corps box from Funko Pops was uploaded by Instagram user Dis.Trackers. The entire box was themed for Captain America: Brave New World, which is strange since the film isn’t expected to be released until next year.

The image was paired with a caption reading:

The next Marvel Collector Corps box is Captain America: Brave New World! Ships in March.

While this represents a usual upload for the account, what’s truly shocking is the new suit appearing for Sam Wilson. While images of the costume have been leaked online before, this is the first official confirmation from Marvel of the new suit design.

Related: Marvel Cinematic Universe Loses Major Star

The new suit holds many similarities to the one seen in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, but there is one significant difference. Instead of the white accents and half-cowl, the suit is now entirely blue. Also, it looks much less bulky than the suit seen in the Disney+ series.

It’s certainly an interesting change for the character. The white costume established Sam Wilson as a new version of Captain America, separate from Steve Rogers and John Walker (now U.S. Agent). Wilson’s new costume is more reflective of the original design, potentially meaning that Marvel Studios is moving in a more nostalgic direction for the character. Only time will tell.

Which Captain America costume do you prefer? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!