Beloved ‘Captain America’ Actor Confirms MCU Comeback, Updates Given

After a lengthy delay, a long-awaited Marvel Studios film is finally set to begin production as early as next month, according to one of its stars, Sebastian Stan.

Related: MCU Could Redeem Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch

Most, if not all, of Disney and Marvel’s release slate has been hit by multiple delays in recent years, whether it be a result of the pandemic, behind-the-scenes chaos, or the now-resolved WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. But perhaps no project has been as affected by the MCU’s reshuffled schedule as Thunderbolts (2025), which was initially slated to begin shooting in June 2023.

Clearly, cameras weren’t rolling by the time June came around, and now, over six months later, there’s still been no official word on the progress of Thunderbolts. Thankfully, Sebastian Stan, who will reprise his role as James “Bucky” Barnes (AKA the Winter Solider) for the action flick, recently revealed that he’s planning on returning to set “in a month or so,” suggesting that things are finally moving.

Related: ‘Spider-Man 4’ Receives Exciting Update, Possible Villain Revealed

Speaking with Variety, Stan was asked where things stand with the upcoming Marvel entry, which he will star in alongside Black Widow (2021) alum Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova), David Harbour (Alexei Shostakov), Wyatt Russell (John Walker), Ayo Edebiri, and more. He responded, “I’m excited. I’m going to go back basically in a month or so. I’ve missed it,” continuing, “It’s a great cast.”

The Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) actor also spoke on the challenges of creating a movie as high caliber as Thunderbolts, saying, “The batting average is so high that it’s difficult to always land everything right away. It’s always been a great experience.” Stan then hyped up his upcoming MCU outing by adding, “With this one in particular, I think there’s a lot of good things.”

Of course, the last time we saw Bucky was in the Disney+ The Falcon and the Winter Solider miniseries, which co-starred his fellow Captain America alum, Anthony Mackie. In the show, Bucky learns to put his past as The Winter Soldier behind him and helps Sam Wilson embrace his new role as Captain America now that Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) has hung up his shield for good.

In the process, however, Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) comes into the picture, who will almost certainly tempt Bucky into — perhaps, mistakenly — joining the Thunderbolts team. The CIA Director already lured John Walter, now U.S. Agent, to her side after his clash with Sam and Bucky, meaning his reunion with the Winter Soldier will undoubtedly be a highlight. Many fans are also excited to see Bucky and fan-favorite MCU addition Yelena Belova joining forces, though it’s hard to say if they’ll be fighting the good fight — especially after Yelena’s appearance in Hawkeye.

For now, story details remain scarce, but it’ll be interesting to see how Bucky adjusts to his new role as the Thunderbolts’ de facto leader in the upcoming film. There’s also the matter of Captain America: Brave New World (2025), which will mark Sam Wilson’s first feature-length foray as the star-spangled man. It’s hard to say if there’s any connective tissue between the two movies, which would make sense, considering both tackle a more grounded, political side of the MCU.

Given how much groundwork The Falcon and the Winter Solider did to establish Sam and Bucky’s relationship, it would be odd to see Bucky veer toward a more villainous direction in Thunderbolts while his friend, presumably, saves the world from impending danger. However, reports have come out stating that Bucky will indeed not appear in the fourth Captain America installment, despite online rumblings.

While much of Thunderbolts’ story remains a big question mark, it’s reassuring to learn that Sebastian Stan and Co. are finally returning to set in the coming weeks. With the new movie back on track after an elongated delay, only time will tell if it was worth the wait. And with Thunderbolts officially kicking off the MCU’s Phase Six, it certainly has some high expectations to live up to.

Thunderbolts arrives in theaters on July 25, 2025.

Which upcoming MCU project are you most looking forward to? Let us know in the comments below!