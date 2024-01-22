Home » Entertainment » Marvel

MCU Could Redeem Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch

Wanda Maximoff as Elizabeth Olsen

Credit: Marvel Studios

After a less-than-desirable outcome for the Scarlet Witch in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness (2022), Marvel Studios may be moving toward redemption for the beloved character in Agatha: Darkhold Diaries (2024).

Wanda Maximoff stressed out in WandaVision
Credit: Marvel Studios

While Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), AKA The Scarlet Witch, was always an intriguing character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, she became one of the more beloved heroes after WandaVision (2021). Her struggle with losing Vision (Paul Bettany) and the future they could have had made for arguably the best television series in Marvel Studios history.

Unfortunately, all of Wanda’s growth and intrigue were seemingly thrown away in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. While she was terrifying and one of the best villains in the MCU, it felt like everything interesting about her from the series was gone, robbing the character of all the agency she had in WandaVision.

Kathryn Hahn hushing viewers while playing Agatha Harkness in the Disney+ original series 'WandaVision' (2021) from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) during the "Agatha All Along" musical sequence
Credit: Marvel Studios

However, it looks like Marvel Studios may be trying to do right by her in the upcoming WandaVision spinoff series Agatha: Darkhold Diaries.

WARNING: The rest of this article contains potential spoilers for Agatha: Darkhold Diaries and the further Marvel Cinematic Universe. Read ahead at your own risk.

WandaVision Spinoff Leak Suggests Scarlet Witch May Not Be Dead

Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) from Marvel 'WandaVision'
Credit: Marvel Studios

Agatha: Darkhold Diaries (formerly known as Agatha: Coven of Chaos and Agatha: House of Harkness) will follow WandaVision standout Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) as she tries to recover her powers from some unlikely allies, including Rio Vidal (Aubrey Plaza), Billy Kaplan (Joe Locke), Lilia Calderu (Patti LuPone), Jennifer Kale (Sasheer Zamata) and more.

According to a recent report from often reliable leaker CanWeGetSomeToast, audiences will also learn some news about the Scarlet Witch, specifically that she isn’t dead.

Wandavision: Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen
Credit: Marvel Studios

According to the report, Wanda Maximoff is presumed to be dead, but when a character asks Agatha if she’s dead, Harkness refuses to give a straight answer.

“If you want straight answers, ask a straight witch.”

Not only does this remark cement Agatha Harkness as an LGBTQIA+ icon, it leaves an open door for the Scarlet Witch to return to the MCU at any point in the future. And given the current state of the MCU, we could definitely use some more Elizabeth Olsen.

