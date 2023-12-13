Disney Seemingly Admits to Trolling Fans With Reported Series Name Change

Disney is seemingly playing a bit of a prank on fans.

Related: Actor Spills Secrets About Marvel Future, Fears Marvel Will Get Them “Killed”

Presently, the Disney+ (Disney Plus) Original WandaVision from Marvel Studios is slated to give rise to two Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) spinoff series that play a crucial part in broadening the MCU narrative. These series encompass Vision Quest, anticipated to premiere around 2025, and Agatha: Darkhold Diaries, which centers on the character Agatha Harkness, portrayed by Kathryn Hahn.

Now, reports are saying that the upcoming Agatha show is undergoing yet another change — as its constantly changing title has been the subject of much fan bewilderment.

Is This The Final Agatha Show Title?

In the upcoming Marvel TV series, Kathryn Hahn reprises her role as Agatha, this time leading a witches’ coven. Notably, Joe Locke (Heartstopper), will portray Billy Maximoff/Billy Kaplan, Wanda’s son and the superhero Wiccan from Marvel Comics. Sasheer Zamata is set to take on the role of Sorceress Jennifer Kale.

Returning to the series are Debra Jo Rupp as Mrs. Hart and Fred Melamed as Arthur Hart. Several actors, including Aubrey Plaza, Ali Ahn, and Maria Dizzia, have been cast in undisclosed roles.

The creative direction for the Disney+ show seems to embrace a “musical theater” style, drawing inspiration from the unexpected success of songs like “Agatha All Along.” Adding to the intrigue, renowned lyricists and composers Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez, known for their work on Broadway hits like Book of Mormon and Disney’s Frozen, have crafted the memorable jingles featured in WandaVision. Additionally, Broadway icon Patti LuPone will play the role of an elder witch named Lilia Calderu within the central witches’ coven.

Related: ‘WandaVision’ Spin-Off Actress In Trouble With Marvel Studios

Known Hollywood and Disney insider CanWeGetSomeToast shared to their subscribers that Agatha: Darkhold Diaries is indeed going to see another title change. Scarlet Witch Updates posted this reveal to X (formerly Twitter), citing that the “official title” of the series would be “Agatha All Along” — the same name as the iconic tune Hahn’s character sings in WandaVision, “Agatha All Along”:

‘AGATHA ALL ALONG’ will be the official title of Agatha series. (via @CanWeGetToast)

‘AGATHA ALL ALONG’ will be the official title of Agatha series. (via @CanWeGetToast) pic.twitter.com/RAtgJDoQHm — Scarlet Witch Updates (@ScarletWitchUpd) December 13, 2023

Currently, many Marvel fans have speculated that these numerous changes simply cannot be a coincidence. Having transitioned from Agatha: House of Harkness to Agatha: Coven of Chaos and finally to Agatha: Darkhold Diaries, the going theory regarding these switches in title is that Disney and Marvel Studios are doing this on purpose as a “prank” of sorts, 0r that these titles are in fact the names of the series episodes.

This seeming confirmation appears to fall in line with that theory — and Disney themselves are hinting at this.

How Is Disney Trolling Fans?

The Walt Disney Company President of Marketing himself has lent some credence to this name change scenario being more or less a marketing decision.

Asad Ayaz posted on X a simple emoji of a pair of eyes, implying that fans were noticing something interesting with Agatha‘s name changes, and that this was indeed a purposeful choice:

👀

Based on how quiet Disney and Marvel Studios usually are with their projects and the goings-on behind the scenes, it’s certainly surprising to see a major Disney executive openly acknowledge this theory.

Users like @Clyfnjeru wondered if this indecision reflected badly on the production of the show — to which Scarlet Witch Updates seemed to supply:

@Clyfnjeru: Can’t even decide on the title. I wonder how the script was treated. It’s for marketing reasons, not an indicator of the show’s quality.

It's for marketing reasons, not an indicator of the show's quality. — Scarlet Witch Updates (@ScarletWitchUpd) December 13, 2023

After all, it would be a bit too perfect if Marvel fans were able to simply call the show “Agatha” all along.

Do you like this reported Agatha series name change? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!