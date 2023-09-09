Kevin Feige has served as the President of Marvel Studios for years, overseen the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), which is currently owned by The Walt Disney Company. The MCU has made a profound and enduring impact on the superhero film genre and the entire film industry. It has left an indelible mark, despite differing opinions on the subject.

The expansive narrative of the Infinity Saga reached its breathtaking climax with the highly anticipated releases of Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019), representing the pinnacle of Phase Three. As the franchise has garnered tremendous acclaim and fan support, the MCU has unquestionably established itself as a dominant presence in the realm of entertainment.

Endgame left no room for uncertainty regarding the exit of two of Marvel’s most iconic heroes. Marvel Studios made it abundantly clear which characters would not be part of future films. This includes Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man/Tony Stark, who made the ultimate sacrifice for the greater good, and Chris Evans’ Captain America/Steve Rogers, who retired after passing on his iconic Vibranium shield.

Now, it appears that brand new Marvel actor, Joe Locke (of Netflix’s Heartstopper fame) is coming forward about some alleged big changes in the MCU — and it all starts with the new WandaVision spinoff, Agatha: Darkhold Diaries (renamed from Agatha: Coven of Chaos and Agatha: House of Harkness).

Currently, two spinoff series derived from WandaVision play a pivotal role in expanding the narrative. These series consist of Vision Quest, expected to premiere around 2025, and Agatha: Darkhold Diaries, focused on Agatha Harkness, portrayed by Kathryn Hahn.

The WandaVision Spinoff, Agatha

While Kathryn Hahn naturally reprises her role as Agatha, leading a witches’ coven in the upcoming Marvel TV series, it has been officially revealed that several actors, including Aubrey Plaza, Ali Ahn, and Maria Dizzia, are joining the cast (albeit in undisclosed roles). Another significant revelation was the casting of Joe Locke as Billy Maximoff/Billy Kaplan, Wanda’s son and the superhero Wiccan from Marvel Comics, while Sasheer Zamata is set to portray Sorceress Jennifer Kale.

The creative direction seems to embrace a “musical theater” style for the Disney+ (Disney Plus) show, drawing inspiration from the unexpected success of songs like “Agatha All Along.” Notably, acclaimed lyricists and composers Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez, known for their work on Broadway hits like Book of Mormon and Disney’s Frozen, have crafted memorable jingles featured in WandaVision. Adding to the intrigue, Broadway legend Patti LuPone will take on the role of an elder witch named Lilia Calderu within the central witches’ coven. Debra Jo Rupp as Mrs Hart and Fred Melamed as Arthur Hart are also confirmed to return.

Marvel Star Afraid of Studio?

Recently, it was revealed by outlet Scarlet Witch Updates that Joe Locke, the star set to play Wiccan/Billy Kaplan/Billy Maximoff, has spoken up about big changes coming to the “traditional” way the MCU has operated in the past.

Seeing as the superhero Wiccan in the Marvel Comics is particularly well-known for being one of the superhero franchise’s openly LGBTQ+ characters (and in a relationship with his husband, Hulkling/Theodore Rufus Altman-Kaplan/Teddy/Dorrek Vell) — it’s very possible that Wanda Maximoff’s son is going to set a new precedent for the MCU, as half of Marvel’s “most prominent gay couple”.

Indeed Locke has hinted at a shakeup in the MCU “superhero norm” in Darkhold Diaries, stating that it was a “very special and different project” that will prove “Marvel isn’t shying away” from telling these stories outside the “superhero norm”. He finishes his statement by mentioning how he really hopes that the notoriously strict Marvel Studios doesn’t “kill [him]” for saying all of this:

Joe Locke on ‘Agatha: Darkhold Diaries’: “It’s a very special and different project. I think it’s going to be really fucking good. Marvel isn’t shying away from telling stories about people don’t necessarily fit the superhero norm. I hope they don’t kill me for saying that.”

The fact that this could even be construed as a potential spoiler, where Locke is afraid to pull a “Tom Holland” is rather telling — that this “outside superhero norm” show is likely going to change the accepted modes that the MCU has been operating under. Perhaps he is even hinting at an openly queer storyline for young Billy Kaplan. But until more comes out from the stars or the studio themselves, Marvel fans (and WandaVision fans) are just going to have to wait what this “breaking of the mold” does, exactly!

