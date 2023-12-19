Marvel does not want audiences to forget Scarlet Witch.

Related: Marvel Faces Backlash as ‘WandaVision’ Sequel Reportedly Adds “Incestuous Teen Relationship”

Following Robert Downey Jr.’s poignant sacrifice as Iron Man/Tony Stark in Avengers: Endgame and Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers passing on the Captain America mantle, the Marvel Cinematic Universe now confronts even more significant and formidable challenges. Earth’s Mightiest Heroes found themselves on the precipice of the unknown, heading into the Multiverse Saga.

Not too long after, the MCU also saw the fan favorite character Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) depart the known Marvel universe following her character-expanding stint in Disney+ (Disney Plus) original WandaVision (2021).

Now, it seems as if one Elizabeth Olsen is rejoining the MCU- for the first time since her apparent death in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022).

Welcome Back, Wanda

Related: New Footage Shows Scarlet Witch Is Still Alive in the MCU

Following the recent updates regarding the upcoming Marvel project What If…? Season 2 (streaming now on Disney+), it seems as if Olsen is stepping back into her role as the beloved Scarlet Witch sooner than you think — albeit with some twists this time.

Reports are now coming out from Scarlet Witch Updates, seemingly confirming the episodes that Olsen’s Scarlet Witch is due to return in.

This follows other reports from San Diego Comic Con 2022 (via The Direct) that cite Olsen voicing the role of Scarlet Witch in the episode that premiered at the event.

Here, Wanda Maximoff is referred to as “Wanda Merlin” — likely a reference to the 1602 “period” episode, itself alluding to the wizard Merlin of Arthurian legend. Olsen is also reportedly slated to cameo in the December 26 episode concerning the Hydra Stomper from What If…? Season 1:

Wanda Merlin, voiced by Elizabeth Olsen, will appear in the following episodes of ‘WHAT IF…?’ Season 2: Dec. 26 – What If… Captain Carter Fought The Hydra Stomper (Small cameo) Dec. 29 – What If… Avengers Assembled in 1602

Wanda Merlin, voiced by Elizabeth Olsen, will appear in the following episodes of ‘WHAT IF…?’ Season 2: Dec. 26 – What If… Captain Carter Fought The Hydra Stomper (Small cameo) Dec. 29 – What If… Avengers Assembled in 1602 pic.twitter.com/mjEhNb2CAt — Scarlet Witch Updates (@ScarletWitchUpd) December 17, 2023

Considering all indications right now in the MCU — especially when it comes to Scarlet Witch-related projects like the WandaVision spiritual sequel and spinoff Agatha: Darkhold Diaries (name likely to be confirmed) — hint at a full-blown, live-action Scarlet Witch return, it truly seems as if Olsen is not done with the beloved character.

Marvel Studios definitely seems keen to remind audiences of her sheer power, and What If…? is the perfect avenue to explore her (perhaps) non-villainous potential.

Are you looking forward to Elizabeth Olsen returning as Scarlet Witch? Do you think she will return to the live-action movies any time soon? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

More on WandaVision