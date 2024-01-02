Elizabeth Olsen’s Avenger, Scarlet Witch, To Get Name Change in MCU: Report

A report has surfaced claiming that Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch will receive a name change in the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Following the end of What If…? Season 2, which wrapped up on December 30 after a nine consecutive day release schedule, Marvel Studios will bring fans three more confirmed animated series next year: X-Men ’97, Eyes of Wakanda, and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (formerly Spider-Man: Freshman Year). Also likely to release is Marvel Zombies, based on the popular comic book event of the same name.

Not much is known about Marvel Zombies other than that Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan, AKA Ms. Marvel, will be the “Frodo” of the series. She reprises her role from the Ms. Marvel Disney+ show and the recent Phase Five movie, The Marvels (2023). Marvel Zombies is slated to continue the narrative from the What If…? Season 1 episode, “What If…Zombies?!” where the heroes must survive a world ravaged by the undead.

Related: Marvel Executive Steps Down and Leaves the Studio for Good

And now, an interesting rumor has revealed that the beloved Scarlet Witch will be renamed for the series. Scarlet Witch Updates (@ScarletWitchUpd) on X (formerly Twitter) claims that Zombie Scarlet Witch will be named The Dead Queen in Marvel Zombies.

Zombie Scarlet Witch will be referred as The Dead Queen in ‘MARVEL ZOMBIES’.

Zombie Scarlet Witch will be referred as The Dead Queen in ‘MARVEL ZOMBIES’. pic.twitter.com/XTFfJgnPbA — Scarlet Witch Updates (@ScarletWitchUpd) December 31, 2023

Zombie Wanda Maximoff most recently returned in the season finale of What If…? Season 2, with Marvel Zombies being the most likely project for her next appearance. The upcoming animated series is created by Zeb Wells, who is also head writer, with Bryan Andrews directing. It is slated to have four episodes and will eventually be released on the Disney+ streaming service.

In the live-action universe, Elizabeth Olsen was last seen in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), where she supposedly died after sacrificing herself on Mount Wundagore and ridding the Multiverse of the sinister Darkhold. Of course, it is unlikely that Olsen’s live-action journey is over; there was that flash of light as the mountain crumbled, after all, but as of yet, the actress has no confirmed upcoming appearances in any live-action MCU project.

Related: Marvel’s MCU Will Soon Change Forever, Everything We Know

However, recent rumors seem to point to Wanda returning once again in an adaptation of the Witches’ Road storyline. This was first reported to be a new Marvel Special Presentation, following the likes of Werewolf by Night and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, but that format has allegedly been made obsolete at Marvel Studios.

Elizabeth Olsen made her first appearance in the MCU in the post-credits scene of Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), where she was seen using her magic for the first time. She then, with Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s Pietro Maximoff, starred in Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Captain America: Civil War (2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Avengers: Endgame (2019), and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. On the TV front, Olsen headlined the first Marvel TV Disney+ project, WandaVision. A spinoff of WandaVision, Agatha All Along, is set to debut on Disney+ this fall.

What do you think of Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch being named The Dead Queen? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!