Marvel’s MCU Will Soon Change Forever, Everything We Know

In just a couple of weeks, Marvel Studios will officially commence its new Marvel Spotlight brand and, in doing so, will officially move away from the current Marvel Cinematic Universe model fans have come to know. Now, not everything will be connected to the degree to which the studio first planned, but instead, “street-level” stories will be accessible to those not completely familiar with the ongoing Multiverse Saga — or those who aren’t bothered to keep up with it. And let’s face it: Kevin Feige’s MCU has been losing its momentum for a while now, and when the Echo series drops in early January, a new era of storytelling will commence.

Let’s take a look at what TV shows Marvel has released so far, what Echo is, and how Marvel Spotlight will look moving forward.

Marvel’s Disney+ Series

What TV shows has Marvel Studios released so far?

It was over a year after The Walt Disney Company’s streaming service began that Marvel Studios debuted its first show on Disney+. Beginning with WandaVision, the portfolio of Marvel shows has gone on to include The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, What If…?, Hawkeye, Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and Secret Invasion. Loki‘s second season began in October, wrapping up in November, while What If…? Season 2 is currently airing daily, with the first episode debuting on December 22.

What are the TV specials?

Another form of Marvel TV show content came in the form of the Marvel Special Presentation brand, which currently includes two TV specials: Michael Giacchino’s Werewolf by Night and James Gunn’s The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. According to reports, it seems that Marvel Studios is going to be moving away from the Special Presentation banner, leaving some rumored projects — like this Wanda Maximoff one — seemingly a non-starter.

The Echo Series and Marvel Spotlight

What is Echo?

Echo is an upcoming TV-MA Marvel television show coming to Disney+. The series sees the return of Maya Lopez, AKA Echo, following the events of Hawkeye. Being pursued by Wilson Fisk’s organization, Maya Lopez heads back to Oklahoma to reconnect with her Native American roots.

Who is in the cast of Echo?

Alaqua Cox, a Native American and deaf actress, returns to her role as Maya Lopez/Echo after first appearing as the Tracksuit Mafia leader in Hawkeye with Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton/Hawkeye) and Hailee Steinfeld (Kate Bishop). Devery Jacobs plays Bonnie, while Zahn McClarnon plays Maya’s deceased father, William Lopez. Also starring in the Echo series are Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio, who reprise their respective roles of Matt Murdock/Daredevil and Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, from Netflix’s Daredevil series. The pair have already made their MCU debuts, though: Cox in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) and later, more substantially, in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and D’Onofrio in Hawkeye.

According to information from the United States Copyright Office, the cast will be rounded out with Chaske Spencer as Henry, Tantoo Cardinal as Chula, Graham Greene as Skully, and Cody Lightning as Cousin Biscuits. That same document includes a synopsis: “Marvel Studios presents “Echo” in which Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) struggles to reconnect with her Native American roots while balancing aspirations tied to a life of crime as successor to the brutal legacy of Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) aka Kingpin. In the first episode, we are introduced to Maya Lopez and her struggles.”

Who is on the creative team of Echo?

The Echo series is created by Marion Dayre (Better Call Saul). Mato Wayuhi is composing the score for the TV show, and Dayre, Kevin Feige, Stephen Broussard, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Victoria Alonso, Richie Palmer, director Sydney Freeland (who is helming the first episode), and Jason Gavin are serving as executive producers.

When will the Echo series be released?

In a new move for Marvel Studios, all five episodes of Echo will be released on the same day: January 9, 2024. And in another first, the Echo series will simultaneously drop on both Disney+ and Hulu.

What is Marvel Spotlight?

This is where things get interesting. Marvel Studios’ Marvel Cinematic Universe has long been one giant cohesive and connected franchise. From the movie slate to the many TV shows released on Disney+, the MCU’s interconnectedness has also been its strength. However, in recent years, the reputation and reliability of the Marvel Studios behemoth have waned. No longer are fans pouring into movie theaters to catch the latest release, and as for the Disney+ shows, the current subscriber losses at the streamer suggest they aren’t pulling in the masses.

And thus, Marvel Spotlight was born. Announced a couple of months ago, Marvel Spotlight is a new banner under Marvel Studios and will change the current MCU model as fans know it. The Marvel Spotlight stories, mainly those of “street-level” (think Daredevil and Spider-Man), will exist within the MCU, but not in a way that makes them unwatchable to viewers who haven’t kept up with the packed Multiverse Saga.

Akin to the Marvel Comics brand of the same name, executive Brad Winderbaum discussed the new brand back in November. “Marvel Spotlight gives us a platform to bring more grounded, character-driven stories to the screen, and in the case of Echo, focusing on street-level stakes over larger MCU continuity,” Winderbaum explained (via IGN). “Just like comics fans didn’t need to read Avengers or Fantastic Four to enjoy a Ghost Rider Spotlight comic, our audience doesn’t need to have seen other Marvel series to understand what’s happening in Maya’s story.”

Following Echo under this Marvel Spotlight banner will be Wonder Man by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021) director Destin Daniel Cretton, and starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Simon Williams, AKA Wonder Man.

Are you going to be watching the Echo series on January 9? How do you feel about Marvel Spotlight?