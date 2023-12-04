‘The Marvels’ Becomes Biggest Box Office Bomb in Marvel History

It’s official: The Marvels is the biggest bomb in the MCU.

Related: Marvel Star Brie Larson Takes Over Disneyland in New Hosting Role

The Marvel’s (2023) presence is fading fast, pulling in record-low amounts of cash for Marvel Studios and The Walt Disney Company. The Marvels released on November 10, 2023, and has quickly become one of the most controversial films put out by Marvel Studios and Disney as a whole. The film had a lot going against it, most notably the strikes in Hollywood, which meant that none of the actors, writers, directors, or crew could promote the film ahead of its release.

After four weeks on the big screen, The Marvels has managed to pull in $80 million in North America and an additional $197 million globally. This is an astoundingly low number for a Marvel film, with Disney even acknowledging the poor box office reception. On Sunday, the studio wrote, “With ‘The Marvels’ box office now winding down, we will stop weekend reporting of international/global grosses on this title.”

The Marvels suffered the largest second-week drop at the box office in superhero movie history, dropping even harder than Sony’s Morbius (2022). This indicates that the relatively low amount of fans who went to see The Marvels are not seeing it multiple times, and the fans who waited a week to watch the film are few and far between.

After its theatrical run, The Marvels will officially be the lowest-grossing film in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The Marvels had a reported budget of $220 million, meaning the possibility that it actually breaks even is extremely low at this point. The Marvels is expected to play in theaters through New Year’s, but it’s highly unlikely we will see a significant surge in ticket sales.

Related: History Erased: Disney Reaches Critical Point in Splash Mountain Retheme

A lot of the controversy stemmed from the fact that it was a sequel to 2019’s Captain Marvel, which also proved to be incredibly controversial when it was released. A large portion of the discussion surrounding the film focused on Brie Larson, who has portrayed Captain Marvel in several MCU projects outside of her own franchise, such as Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019). During the release of Captain Marvel, a large portion of the internet rallied against Larson for her comments at events in which she called out male movie critics, essentially turning the conversation around Captain Marvel into a gender-focused pop culture moment.

The Marvels has actually enjoyed decent critical reception, with the film currently sitting at 62% for critics and 82% for audiences on the popular aggregate site Rotton Tomatoes.

We here at Inside the Magic bought a ticket, sat down, and watched The Marvels back when it first released, and honestly, we think it’s pretty good. It’s certainly one of the fresher adventures of the current MCU slate, with Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) failing to enjoy the same level of hype and critical reception the previous phases of the MCU were blessed with.

Did you watch The Marvels? What’s your favorite MCU film?