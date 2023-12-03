Marvel Star Brie Larson Takes Over Disneyland in New Hosting Role

Marvel superstar took over the Disneyland Resort in a time-honored holiday tradition.

There’s no better time to visit the Disney theme parks and resorts than now! With so many rides, attractions, and experiences awaiting, we could never possibly turn down a Disney vacation. However, the Disney parks get even more magical during special holiday events, like Halloween, Thanksgiving, New Year’s, and, of course, Christmas.

During the winter holidays, both Disneyland and Walt Disney World receive spectacular makeovers that truly help make them that much more special.

During the holidays and the Christmas season, all of the Disney Parks and Resorts change and transform, bringing new and exciting experiences for Guests lucky enough to spend their holidays with Disney. The Candlelight Processional was one of Walt Disney’s favorite traditions at Disneyland Park and was eventually brought to EPCOT at the Walt Disney World Resort. It remains one of the only religious experiences at the Disney Parks and is a Christmas must-do for many families visiting EPCOT World Showcase.

Guests can also experience the Candlelight Processional at Disneyland, both of which are hosted by various celebrities.

These hosts are usually kept under wraps until the final moments before the actual event, with this weekend’s host being none other than Brie Larson.

Brie Larson: *Angelic Voice* “Happy Holidays Everyone” 🫂❤️ pic.twitter.com/KW3oS8GqUl — Brie Larson Brasil | Fã-clube (@brielarsonbr) December 3, 2023



Among many other films, Brie Larson made a name for herself through films within the Marvel Cinematic Universe like Captain Marvel (2019) and this year’s The Marvels.

The Marvels released on November 10, 2023, and has quickly become one of the most controversial films put out by Marvel Studios and Disney as a whole. The film had a lot going against it, most notably the strikes in Hollywood, which meant that none of the actors, writers, directors, or crew could promote the film ahead of its release.

Fans were thrilled to see the star take the stage at Disneyland, a time-honored tradition that has seen countless celebrities also take centerstage. Past narrators of this event include Cary Grant, John Stamos, Henry Fonda, Dick Van Dyke, Kurt Russell, and Chris Hemsworth.

Brie Larson is set to narrate the 2023 Candlelight Processional at Disneyland at 5:30 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. each evening.

The Disneyland Resort is comprised of two theme parks: Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure. The original Disneyland Park opened in 1955 and has since become one of, if not the most famous and recognizable theme parks in the world. Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom is still the most-visited theme park on Earth in terms of sheer attendance numbers, but there’s no denying just how special and magical Disneyland is, whether it’s your first time or your 1,000th time. Guests seeking some extra fun can also visit Downtown Disney, a dining and shopping district similar to Disney Springs at Walt Disney World.

