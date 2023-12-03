Disney Under Fire for Allegedly Stealing “Furry” Fanart

The Walt Disney Company has some explaining to do.

Related: “Go Woke, Go Broke,” Elon Musk Slams Disney for Controversial Content

Over the years, The Walt Disney Company has provided its millions of fans with some of the best entertainment in the world. Whether it be with its spectacular animated or live-action films, its impressive catalog of television shows or streaming originals on Disney+, or its expansive collection of theme parks, fans can have fun with Disney in a multitude of ways. Disney’s theme parks specifically have been upgraded significantly in recent years, with brand-new rides, attractions, and expansions popping up at each theme park.

Walt Disney World’s newest additions are Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT and TRON Lightcycle / Run at Magic Kingdom.

Disneyland’s newest experiences are Avengers Campus, which is located at Disney California Adventure, and Mickey’s Toontown, which is found at the original Disneyland Park.

Despite all of this good stuff, the most exciting changes have taken place overseas. Just recently, World of Frozen opened at the Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, bringing Disney’s incredibly successful Frozen franchise to life. This land is super impressive and really captures the magic of Disney’s Frozen films.

One of the most exciting Disney park expansions is set to open later this month and looks to be one of Disney’s most impressive theme park experiences yet. We’re, of course, talking about Zootopia at Shanghai Disneyland.

Related: Disney Shuts Down Entire Resort Area, Thousands Rerouted by Police

Zootopia is just like it sounds, giving guests an experience based on Disney’s animated film Zootopia (2016). This brand new world officially opens on December 20, 2023, and features stunning theming, incredible attractions, and a unique atmosphere that we’re sure Disney park fans will love.

However, Disney is currently embroiled in a bizarre controversy regarding this land, with Disney allegedly stealing a piece of art. Zootopia Land will feature an immersive new dark ride called Zootopia: Hot Pursuit. This attraction is very similar to how Minnie & Mickey’s Runaway Railway works at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland. Unfortunately, this ride has been surrounded by controversy, with artists claiming Disney stole artwork for use in the ride’s queue.

Disney has allegedly used Furry fan art in the queue for Shanghai Disneyland’s ‘Zootopia: Hot Pursuit’ without permission from the artist. (Source: FurAffinity). pic.twitter.com/RmOR39dLCZ — The DisInsider (@TheDisInsider) December 3, 2023

At one point in the queue, there’s a framed picture of an animal, which bears a near-identical resemblance to a piece of artwork posted online multiple years ago. Disney has not issued a statement regarding this conundrum, but we expect a resolution to appear soon. Comments regarding this potential theft ran “wilde” on places like X (Twitter) and Reddit.

Zootopia Land is set to open on December 20, 2023, at the Shanghai Disneyland Resort, and we could not be more excited.

Will you be visiting Zootopia Land? What’s your favorite animated Disney film?