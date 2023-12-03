“Go Woke, Go Broke,” Elon Musk Slams Disney for Controversial Content

Elon Musk slammed Disney and its CEO, Bob Iger.

Earlier this month, we reported that The Walt Disney Company, along with other companies and corporations, had seemingly started to boycott X (Twitter) due to Elon Musk’s controversial comments he made on the platform. Musk’s controversial statements date back to November 15, when another user accused Jewish people of hating white people, to which Musk responded: “You have said the actual truth.” Elon Musk is one of the most infamous and controversial figures living today, Elon built his immense wealth by founding multiple successful companies, including SpaceX, Tesla Motors, and, most recently, the social media platform X.

As a result of Elon’s quite controversial statements on X, The Walt Disney Company cut ties with Elon, at least for a little while, halting most of their posts on the platform.

In response to this, Elon simply said, “Go F*** Yourselves,” during an interview, specifically mentioning Bob Iger by name. This comment failed to land in the way Elon intended, with the audience going silent. Elon said it one more time for those in the crowd that didn’t hear him.

Elon has been pretty vocal about his opinion on Disney and its current leadership, with more controversial comments flooding in.

In a recent post on X, the platform that he owns, Elon Musk called out The Walt Disney Company once again, this time using some politically charged language.

In response to an incredibly negative statement regarding the company, one that likens the Disney theme parks to “Gaza,” Elon Musk shared his thoughts about current-day Disney.

“Disney has a major content problem,” stated Musk early Saturday morning. “Almost their entire upcoming slate is unwatchable. They are the world’s biggest example of go woke, go broke lol.”

This “go woke, go broke” message has been used by many conservative figures as an attack against Disney. This is something Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has stated many times, blasting Disney for going “woke.

These comments are quite interesting, especially given Bob Iger’s desire to want to stay out of politics as much as possible. This is something he has reiterated many times.

While the word “woke” truly means nothing at this point, many have called out Disney for leaning more heavily into politically charged films and television shows. Pixar’s Turning Red (2022) proved to be one of the most controversial films Disney ever released, and while most of the backlash was overblown from the start, the film was certainly more willing to dip into “adult” topics than other Pixar classics like Toy Story (1995) or Monsters Inc. (2001).

Regardless of politics, The Walt Disney Company itself is doing just fine, bringing in billions in revenue. Disney’s collection of theme parks manages to generate incredible profits for the company as well, with Bob Iger stating that the company is set to spend $60 billion on future upgrades and attractions in the next decade.

What are your thoughts on Bob Iger and Disney?