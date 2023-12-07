Major Leak Reveals How New ‘Daredevil’ Marvel Series Will Begin

A new leak has surfaced online detailing the events of the upcoming Marvel TV show, Echo, and how the finale sets up the beginning of Daredevil: Born Again.

In January, Marvel Studios will release the next TV project in its ever-growing list, Echo, starring Native American Deaf actress Alaqua Cox as the eponymous character. Also, going by her real name, Maya Lopez, Cox will reprise the role she established in 2021’s Hawkeye, where she performed alongside Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton/Hawkeye) and Hailee Steinfeld (Kate Bishop).

While there is just over a month to go until the all-episode release of the Echo series, a leak has revealed what will happen in the final moments of the show and how it connects to the beginning of Daredevil’s story in Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Even though this has not been confirmed by either The Walt Disney Company or Marvel Studios, please read with caution if you don’t want to be spoiled for the forthcoming TV miniseries.

According to Cryptic HD Quality (@Cryptic4KQual) and shared on Comic Book Movie, Echo will end with Maya Lopez taking on a new role in New York City, where she is eventually approached by a very familiar face.

“The finale unfolds with Echo embarking on a fresh chapter as a private investigator in New York City. The concluding scene paves the way for the next phase of her journey, as Daredevil approaches with a new case, seamlessly transitioning into the narrative of Daredevil: Born Again,” the leak reads.

The connection between Echo and Daredevil: Born Again tracks as the former has been teased as being the spiritual prequel to the Charlie Cox-led 18-episode series. Cox is also set to star in Echo, but how much he will appear in the miniseries is not yet clear. The actor, known for playing the Man Without Fear in the popular Netflix series, first transitioned into the MCU in last year’s divisive She-Hulk: Attorney at Law series.

Marvel will release all five episodes of Echo on the same day, January 10, 2024, on both Disney+ and Hulu. It will be a first for Marvel Studios, which has consistently released its TV shows in weekly installments since bringing the franchise to Disney+ in 2021, and the first to release on Hulu. It is rated TV-MA. Prior to Echo releasing, Marvel will debut the second season of What If…?, which will air nightly from December 22 for nine consecutive nights.

Related: Marvel Names the Replacements for Iron Man, Captain America, and Thor Amid MCU Overhaul, Report Claims

The Echo series also stars Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, Chaske Spencer as Henry, Tantoo Cardinal as Chulam, Graham Greene as Skully, Cody Lightning as Cousin Biscuits, Devery Jacobs as Bonnie, and Zahn McClarnon as William Lopez. It sees the former commander of the Tracksuit Mafia return to Oklahoma to reconnect with her Native American roots and ancestry.

It was recently confirmed that Echo would be part of Marvel Studios’ new Marvel Spotlight brand — a brand focusing on “street-level” superheroes and not completely connected to the greater Multiverse Saga at play in the feature films and other TV projects, such as the recent second season of Loki.

Related: Marvel Officially Abandons Leading Character in MCU

The arrival of Marvel Spotlight is seemingly to combat the ever-growing superhero fatigue and loss of confidence in Kevin Feige’s once-great franchise. Over the last few years, the reputation of the MCU has deteriorated after a string of underperforming movies and poorly received TV shows have continued to push away even the most loyal of fans.

Currently, next year, Echo and Agatha: Darkhold Diaries will be released on Disney+, with the latter coming in “late 2024,” while on the movie front, Deadpool 3 (2024) is slated for July 26, 2024. Deadpool 3 will be the only MCU movie dropping in 2024 after other projects like Thunderbolts (2025), Captain America: Brave New World (2025), and Blade (2025) were pushed to 2025.

The Echo show is created by Marion Dayre, with Dayre and Amy Rardin as head writers. Sydney Freeland leads the directing team.

What do you think about this leak for the Echo series? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!