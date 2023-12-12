Marvel Just Changed the Name of a Historic ‘Spider-Man’ Project

In an interesting announcement, on December 12, Marvel Studios issued a name change for its upcoming Spider-Man: Homecoming-inspired project, which may completely alter everything we know about it. The news came as Disney confirmed projects for the upcoming 2024 slate and the next wave of Phase Five releases.

Disney announced at the What If…? Season 2 premiere event hosted by ComicBook that X-Men ’97 will definitely be released in 2024. The animated show about the famous Marvel Comics mutants was created by Beau DeMayo for the superhero studio.

Joining X-Men ’97, Marvel Studios Animation also confirmed that a new show, Eyes of Wakanda, will be joining the string of projects dropping in 2024. The newly announced Wakanda animated series has no story details just yet but can be expected to revolve around the world of the Black Panther and the African nation of Wakanda.

Perhaps most interestingly, though, is that the previously announced Spider-Man: Freshman Year series has received a vital name change.

At the December presentation, Marvel revealed that Spider-Man: Freshman Year has been renamed to Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. Marvel did not share a reason as to why it made this change, even after announcing the project two years ago on Disney+ Day 2021. Following the initial announcement of Freshman Year, Marvel shared that a sequel — Spider-Man: Sophomore Year — was also in the works. How this name change for the first season affects the subsequent ones is not yet clear. Could it signal that the animated series is being reworked into a solo offering?

The Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man animated Marvel series will follow an alternate version of events as seen in Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017). The first in Tom Holland’s Spider-Man trilogy, Homecoming paved the way for the rest of Marvel’s successful Spidey trilogy, with Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) and the billion-dollar hit Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) eventually releasing across both Phase Three and Phase Four.

The premise of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, then, asks what would happen if the events directly preceding Homecoming — that is, the moments that took place in Captain America: Civil War (2016) — had happened differently. Similar to What If…? in this way, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man reworks the narrative fans have come to understand, with the first big moment replacing Tony Stark with Norman Osborn.

In Civil War, Holland’s Peter Parker is confronted at his home by Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark (AKA Iron Man) as he aims to recruit him for his new superhero team. In Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, however, it is Norman Osborn who is sat with Aunt May. “It’s Norman Osborn, and that sends his life in an unexpected trajectory that collides him with many unexpected characters in the Marvel universe,” producer Brad Winderbaum told ComicBook last year.

As the events of 2016’s Civil War directly preceded Homecoming, and the beginning of Homecoming also revealed Peter’s journey to fighting Captain America (Chris Evans) and his gang, this Marvel animation will likely be a new take on the Homecoming narrative. In Loki terminology, this looks to be a new branched timeline in the Multiverse.

The Marvel series stars Hudson Thames as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, Eugene Byrd as Lonnie Lincoln, Grace Song as Nico Minoru, Hugh Dancy as Otto Octavius/Doctor Octopus, Kari Wahlgren as May Parker, Zeno Robinson as Harry Osborn, Paul F. Tompkins as Bentley Wittman, and Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil.

As part of the upcoming Marvel Phase Five, The Walt Disney Company’s Marvel Studios has a variety of new projects heading down the pipeline. Next up for Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe is What If…? Season 2 on December 22, 2023, followed by the Echo limited series on January 10. In a first for the studio, all five episodes of Echo will drop in one go, unlike the weekly release fans have grown accustomed to.

Following Echo, the only other confirmed Marvel TV show to release in 2024 is Agatha: Darkhold Diaries — the sequel to WandaVision following Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness. For movies, just Deadpool 3 (2024) is slated for next year, after the likes of Blade (2025), Captain America: Brave New World (2025), and Thunderbolts (2025) were pushed to 2025.

