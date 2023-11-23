Marvel Star Accidentally Leaks Secret About Upcoming ‘Agatha’ Project

The actress is new to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but may not last much longer if she keeps following the Tom Holland school of secret-keeping.

Tom Holland is well-known around Hollywood for being a terrible secret keeper, accidentally spoiling various bits and pieces of his Spider-Man movies over the last few years. Thankfully, rather than hurt the actor, it’s become more of a joke, with his co-stars often quick to cover for him. Although there haven’t been any updates on a potential fourth Spider-Man film, it hasn’t stopped secrets from being spilled around Marvel Studios.

After going all in on its television division in the last two years, Marvel has been forced to restructure its internal priorities and processes in the wake of several disappointing film and television releases. Despite starting off strong in the thick of the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic with their first few releases on Disney+, even Disney CEO Bob Iger has stated that Marvel has started to prefer quantity over quality at the studio.

WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki, were the first series to hit the streaming platform that branched the MCU over to Disney+ and to much praise and acclaim from fans, with WandaVision and Loki still being considered some of the best Marvel projects. However, nine series and several films later, and it’s starting to become clear that Marvel and studio president Kevin Feige seem to have lost sight of what drew fans to the MCU in the first place.

Over the course of the last year, Marvel has faced a series of delays across several projects, made all the worse by the writers’ and actors’ strikes that occurred over most of the summer. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Secret Invasion, and The Marvels all faced several release date upsets, which would eventually lead to the inevitable delay of Marvel’s entire project slate, including an entire wipe of the rebooted Daredevil series.

In the midst of the turmoil was yet another MCU series, a spinoff of the popular WandaVision. Originally titled Agatha: House of Harkness, the series has undergone several name changes, release delays, and other issues. The show is a sort of second season to WandaVision, which will follow Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness, Wanda’s (Elizabeth Olsen) neighbor turned arch-nemesis.

Eventually titled Agatha: Coven of Chaos and then Agatha: The Darkhold Diaries, little else is known about the show or its plot beyond the confirmation of actors that fans can expect to see appear in the highly-anticipated show, including Aubrey Plaza, Debra Jo Rupp, and veteran Broadway star Patti LuPone. However, it appears as though LuPone may have just let slip a very important secret for fans.

This wouldn’t be the first time LuPone has let something slip and she admits she’s previously received warnings from Marvel about accidentally leaking plot details about the upcoming show. Recently, it was speculated that Agatha: The Darkhold Diaries would likely be getting a fall 2024 release, but it seems as though the chatty star has given fans an actual date.

Speaking with none other than Hillary Clinton for an iHeartPodcast (“You and Me Both”), LuPone gushes about her time working for Marvel, saying that “it was one of the best experiences I have ever had in my career,” thanks to her co-stars. She continued on, saying

“We are a coven of witches. It was one of the best experiences I’ve ever had in my career because of Jac Schaeffer and Kathryn Hahn. It was a set filled with respect, support, love, and trust. We as women, and Joe [Locke], bonded. And we still are bonded, and we are a coven. It’s coming out next Halloween.”

So there you have it! From an initial expected release of winter 2023 to an apparent confirmation of Halloween (or fall) 2024, fans now know when they can expect to see the incredible Patti LuPone and Kathryn Hahn’s highly-anticipated series. Given that LuPone only seemed to reaffirm what many fans had already assumed, it’s unclear if Marvel will try to “shush” the star once more.

Stay tuned to Inside the Magic for any further updates and secrets about the upcoming Marvel series!