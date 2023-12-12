Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2023) from Marvel Studios, a subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company, commemorated the passing of Black Panther’s character, King T’Challa of the fictional African nation Wakanda, who was formerly portrayed by the late Chadwick Boseman. Boseman had depicted the iconic vibranium-clad Black Panther in previous films, including the Avengers series, notably in Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019), marking the character’s last appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Now, it appears that Disney is set on exploring the past and future of the beloved land of Wakanda, in an official sequel spinoff after the events of Wakanda Forever.

What Will the Black Panther Spinoff Be About?

Following the death of Wakandan Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) and T’Challa’s sister Princess Shuri (Letitia Wright) taking up the Black Panther mantle but leaving her position as leader of Wakanda at the end of the film, Wakanda’s fate hangs in the balance with M’Baku (Winston Duke) as the new King of Wakanda, and a tentative truce with the underwater nation of Talokan and its leader Namor/K’uk’ulkan (Tenoch Huerta).

The Direct recently covered Disney’s official press release announcing a brand-new Black Panther series titled Eyes of Wakanda, alongside an exciting sizzle reel:

Eyes of Wakanda was revealed for the first time tonight. Throughout Wakandan history, brave warriors have been tasked to travel the world retrieving dangerous vibranium artifacts. This is their story.

Now that both Talokan and Wakanda exist in the MCU — nations equally embroiled in preserving the world’s vibranium resources — several intriguing possibilities have arisen. Disney+’s (Disney Plus) Eyes of Wakanda has the chance to delve into both the past of the super-powerful substance vibranium — and its precarious future based on recent MCU events leading to Avengers 5 and Avengers 6, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars respectively.

At present, it remains uncertain whether this series is distinct from the Wakanda project helmed by Black Panther director Ryan Coogler, originally revealed by Disney and Marvel Studios in February 2021.

However, it is more than likely that with the X-Men about to jump into the MCU proper in Deadpool 3 (not to mention the teases in The Marvels’ (2023) post-credits scenes) and the other super-powerful metal adamantium likely also becoming a point of tension and contention in the MCU — a vibranium-centered Disney+ show delving deeper into the substance’s history and the stories (and politics) surrounding such resources could be the ticket to satisfying Marvel fans yearning for depth and substance.

If anything, this sets a precedent for the likely geopolitical conflict slated for Captain America: Brave New World, as well as bringing back fan-favorites like General Okoye (Danai Gurira) of the Dora Milaje, T’Challa’s lover and War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o), Martin Freeman (Everett Ross), Winston Duke (M’Baku), as well as Florence Kasumba (Ayo) and Michaela Coel (Aneka), other key Dora Milaje warriors.

Are you excited for the Black Panther franchise’s Eyes of Wakanda? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!