Disney is plowing ahead with Marvel Studios’ upcoming WandaVision spinoff.

Currently, Marvel Studios’ WandaVision, an original production on Disney+ (Disney Plus), is set to spawn two spinoff series within the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), contributing significantly to the expansion of the MCU storyline. These series include Vision Quest, expected to debut around 2025, and Agatha: Darkhold Diaries, focusing on the character Agatha Harkness, played by Kathryn Hahn.

Now, it appears as if Disney is looking for a photo double to play Joe Locke’s (Heartstopper) role in Agatha: Darkhold Diaries, which is currently in reshoots ahead of its Halloween 2024 release.

In the forthcoming Marvel TV series, Kathryn Hahn returns to her role as Agatha, this time leading a coven of witches. Notably, Joe Locke will depict Billy Maximoff/Billy Kaplan, Wanda Maximoff’s son, and the superhero Wiccan from Marvel Comics. Sasheer Zamata is set to portray Sorceress Jennifer Kale.

Debra Jo Rupp and Fred Melamed reprise their roles as Mrs. Hart and Arthur Hart, respectively. Several actors, including Aubrey Plaza, Ali Ahn, and Maria Dizzia, have been cast in undisclosed roles — likely to be the other members of Agatha’s coven, with Plaza potentially playing Rio Vidal.

The creative direction of the Disney+ show appears to embrace a “musical theater” style, drawing inspiration from the unexpected success of songs like “Agatha All Along”. Adding to the intrigue, esteemed lyricists and composers Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez, known for their work on Broadway hits like Book of Mormon and Disney’s Frozen, have composed the memorable jingles featured in WandaVision.

Additionally, Broadway icon Patti LuPone will take on the role of Lilia Calderu, an elder witch within the central witches’ coven.

It appears as if Disney is putting out feelers for a photo double for Joe Locke in Agatha: Darkhold Diaries reshoots in Atlanta (via Central Casting).

The casting call is casting a “Photo Double” with the title “TEEN DOUBLE”, and looking for a Caucasian male “over the age of 18 but who appears to be high school aged”, with a similar height to Locke, who has a “thin build”, and “medium/shaggy length black hair”.

Although there is no specific reference to the Disney series, the call also features a rather telling reference image.

As Locke is likely playing the role of Wanda Maximoff’s son, Billy Maximoff (now Billy Kaplan in another universe), this report comes at a time when fans are still mixed about the Locke casting.

Previously, Marvel Studios has been accused of erasing Billy Kaplan’s Jewish heritage by casting the Heartstopper star, who is not Jewish. Additionally, Locke would be replacing Julian Hilliard, who originated the role of Billy Maximoff in WandaVision and further portraying the son of the Scarlet Witch in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Without a doubt, there is a subsection of fans who are bent on defending Locke, like @Heartstopper73, who responded to the casting news report from Scarlet Witch Updates (now deleted) with the critique that Marvel Studios ought to wait for Locke to be free before recasting the role — even if it is just a photo double:

They will never find a photo double of the talented Joe Locke. Maybe they should wait until Joe is available

With Agatha coming onto the Disney+ scene this Fall, whether Disney chooses to stick to this somewhat controversial casting decision, in the long run, will have to be seen.

