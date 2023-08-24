Marvel Cancels Wanda, but Not Vision

It was recently announced that Elizabeth Olsen would not be reprising her role as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch and that the fan-favorite WandaVision would not be getting a season two. However, while Wanda might be out, Vision is still in.

The tragic love story between the two Avengers was definitely a highlight for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but the recent announcement puts a squeeze on their futures. While he might not return for another Disney+ series, Vision (or at least a version of him) is still out there waiting for action.

A New Vision for Marvel Studios

Much has been said regarding Elizabeth Olsen’s future with the MCU, but as fans turn their gaze toward Loki and Sylvie as Marvel’s new superpower couple, so does the studio change the channel on WandaVision. While Scarlet Witch might lie beneath a pile of rubble at the end of Multiverse of Madness, Vision 2.0 has still gone rogue.

Spoilers for WandaVision beyond this point!

When last we saw the rebuilt/reprogrammed/reincarnated version of Vision, he was flying out of Westview after his memories were returned to him by Wanda’s illusion of her husband. Now that the new “White Vision” is no longer a puppet of S.W.O.R.D., it’s anyone’s guess where he could be now.

Although Marvel has made no official announcement, comic book fans might have an inkling of where the studio might take the character. The Vision series written by Marvel’s Tom King has been called “the perfect follow-up to WandaVision,” and it’s easy to see why.

The 12-issue series is a one-shot storyline where Vision has a similar journey to Wanda’s in the Disney+ show but flips the script by having him create his own family for a better understanding of the human condition rather than coping with grief.

After WandaVision

Considering the series begins with a newly rebuilt Vision, it would be so easy to adapt this series for Disney+ without botching any previously established storyline. On one hand, it would barely connect with the previous series. On the other, it would serve as a tremendous stand-alone helping of superhero fan service.

Marvel Studios has utilized the comics in the MCU before, and seeing them do this for Vision wouldn’t be out of pocket. While he might be sporting a new body and paint job, he’s still the enigmatic synthezoid everyone knows and loves.

Do you think Marvel will revisit Vision?