Marvel Cancels Wanda, but Not Vision

in Marvel

Posted on by Zach Gass Leave a comment
White Vision in WandaVision

Credit: Marvel Studios

It was recently announced that Elizabeth Olsen would not be reprising her role as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch and that the fan-favorite WandaVision would not be getting a season two. However, while Wanda might be out, Vision is still in.

Wanda and Vision on the WandaVision poster
Credit: Marvel Studios

The tragic love story between the two Avengers was definitely a highlight for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but the recent announcement puts a squeeze on their futures. While he might not return for another Disney+ series, Vision (or at least a version of him) is still out there waiting for action.

A New Vision for Marvel Studios

Paul Bettany as Vision and White Vision in Wandavision
Credit: Marvel Studios

Much has been said regarding Elizabeth Olsen’s future with the MCU, but as fans turn their gaze toward Loki and Sylvie as Marvel’s new superpower couple, so does the studio change the channel on WandaVision. While Scarlet Witch might lie beneath a pile of rubble at the end of Multiverse of Madness, Vision 2.0 has still gone rogue.

Related: Op-Ed: Marvel Should Have Abandoned the Avengers After ‘Endgame’

Spoilers for WandaVision beyond this point!

When last we saw the rebuilt/reprogrammed/reincarnated version of Vision, he was flying out of Westview after his memories were returned to him by Wanda’s illusion of her husband. Now that the new “White Vision” is no longer a puppet of S.W.O.R.D., it’s anyone’s guess where he could be now.

Vision in the comics
Credit: Marvel Comics

Although Marvel has made no official announcement, comic book fans might have an inkling of where the studio might take the character. The Vision series written by Marvel’s Tom King has been called “the perfect follow-up to WandaVision,” and it’s easy to see why.

Related: Kevin Feige Reportedly Pulls Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield Will Return

The 12-issue series is a one-shot storyline where Vision has a similar journey to Wanda’s in the Disney+ show but flips the script by having him create his own family for a better understanding of the human condition rather than coping with grief.

After WandaVision

white vision in wandavision
Credit: Marvel Studios

Considering the series begins with a newly rebuilt Vision, it would be so easy to adapt this series for Disney+ without botching any previously established storyline. On one hand, it would barely connect with the previous series. On the other, it would serve as a tremendous stand-alone helping of superhero fan service.

Related: ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’ Gets Major Update

Marvel Studios has utilized the comics in the MCU before, and seeing them do this for Vision wouldn’t be out of pocket. While he might be sporting a new body and paint job, he’s still the enigmatic synthezoid everyone knows and loves.

Do you think Marvel will revisit Vision? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!

Tagged:marvelMCUWandaVision

Zach Gass

Zach Gass is a writer from East Tennessee with a passion for all things under the Disney name. From Disney history to the careers of Mickey, Donald, and Goofy, Zach tries to keep his finger on the pulse of the mouse. While he would certainly love to see the parks around the globe, his home park will always be the Magic Kingdom of Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. When he's not rubbing elbows with Mickey, Zach enjoys reading fantasy novels, retro video games, theatre, puppetry, and the films of Tim Burton.

Be the first to comment!