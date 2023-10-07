Kevin Feige has held the position of President at Marvel Studios for years now, and he has been responsible for guiding the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), which is presently under the ownership of The Walt Disney Company. The MCU has exerted a deep and lasting influence on the superhero film genre and the film industry as a whole. Its impact remains unmistakable — even though there are varying viewpoints on the matter.

The grand and sprawling narrative of the Infinity Saga reached its climax with the eagerly awaited premieres of Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019), marking the apex of Phase Three. With immense praise and a devoted fan following, the MCU has undeniably solidified its position as a dominant force in the world of entertainment.

Endgame also established the departure of two of Marvel’s most iconic heroes. Marvel Studios made it abundantly clear that these characters would not be featured in upcoming films. Namely Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man/Tony Stark, who made the ultimate sacrifice for the greater good, and Chris Evans’ Captain America/Steve Rogers, who retired after passing on his iconic Vibranium shield to Anthony Mackie’s Falcon/Sam Wilson.

At present, two spinoff series will stem from WandaVision, which will be crucial to broadening the storyline. These series encompass Vision Quest, slated for an anticipated release around 2025, and Agatha: Darkhold Diaries, which centers on Agatha Harkness, portrayed by Kathryn Hahn.

A New Musical Venture From Marvel Studios

The new WandaVision spinoff, Agatha: Darkhold Diaries (renamed from Agatha: Coven of Chaos and Agatha: House of Harkness), will see Kathryn Hahn return to her role as Agatha Harkness, presiding over a witches’ coven in the forthcoming Marvel TV series set to shake up the known MCU style. Official announcements have confirmed the inclusion of several actors, including Aubrey Plaza, Ali Ahn, and Maria Dizzia, though their specific roles remain undisclosed.

Additionally, a notable revelation was the casting of Joe Locke as (presumably) Billy Maximoff/Billy Kaplan, who is Wanda’s son and the superhero Wiccan from Marvel Comics, while Sasheer Zamata will take on the role of Sorceress Jennifer Kale. Additionally, it has been confirmed that Debra Jo Rupp will reprise her WandaVision role as Mrs. Hart, and Fred Melamed will return as Arthur Hart.

The creative direction of this new Disney+ (Disney Plus) show appears to be leaning towards a “musical theater” style, drawing inspiration from the unexpected success of songs like “Agatha All Along.” Notably, renowned lyricists and composers Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez, famous for their contributions to Broadway hits like Book of Mormon and Disney’s Frozen, have crafted memorable tunes featured in WandaVision.

Adding to the promise of a groundbreaking musical Marvel endeavor, Broadway icon Patti LuPone has been cast in the role of an elder witch named Lilia Calderu, who is part of the central witches’ coven.

Confirmation From Marvel Studios

Recently, listings with the US Copyright Office by The Walt Disney Company and Marvel Studios have revealed some key information regarding the upcoming Marvel television show. According to these documents, the show will release 19 September, 2024. The official description reads as follows:

Marvel Studios presents Agatha. In the first episode we see Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) finally break out of a spell she has been trapped in. She can’t wait to go back to her old murderous ways, only to find she is powerless. The only way forward for her is to embark on a perilous quest to get her powers back with the help of an unlikely friend or two.

With the confirmation of director Jac Schaeffer, the main cast has been listed. “Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness” is a given, but several new names and their characters have finally been confirmed and revealed! These include:

Aubrey Plaza as Rio, Joe Locke as Teen, Patti LuPone as Lilia, Sasheer Zamata as Jen K, Ali Ahn as Alice.

Clearly, Marvel Studios are still trying to stay secretive about these casted roles. However it’s now more clear than ever that Joe Locke (Heartstopper) is actually Wanda Maximoff’s son Billy Maximoff/Billy Kaplan — seeing he has been given the overly nondescript and mysterious role of “Teen”. This tells us that his character’s actual name is a huge giveaway, and therefore almost definitely tied to the Scarlet Witch herself.

It’s all very exciting stuff! Marvel fans have been waiting for something truly groundbreaking from the superhero studio, and this musical theater-styled endeavor looks set to break quite a few boundaries for the Disney-owned studio.

What do you think about Marvel Studios confirming Agatha: Darkhold Diaries’ release date and cast? Share your thoughts in the comments below!