Is Marvel trying something new?

Related: Disney Changes MCU Canon, Adds New Projects To Official Timeline

With the official integration of Netflix’s Marvel television series into Disney+’s mainline MCU continuity, the shows belonging to The Defenders team of “street-level” heroes are now recognized as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). This is inclusive of Jessica Jones (2015-2019) starring Krysten Ritter, Luke Cage (2016-2018) featuring Mike Colter as Luke Cage, and Iron Fist (2017-2018) with Finn Jones as Danny Rand/Iron Fist, and Daredevil (2015-2018) led by Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil.

Now, the original lineup of Marvel’s Defenders will allegedly change, as a new report shares that Marvel has intriguing plans for the new wave of “street-level” superheroes.

Currently, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is in the process of developing Phase Five, also known as the second installment of the Multiverse Saga. Marvel Studios, a branch of The Walt Disney Company, is expanding its narrative horizons by including diverse superhero teams beyond the central Avengers.

During San Diego Comic-Con 2022, Kevin Feige disclosed that the MCU plans to introduce teams specifically designed to address a spectrum of challenges, spanning from “cosmic-level” to “supernatural” and “street-level” threats. It’s fairly clear that as Tom Holland’s Peter Parker/Spider-Man and Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock/Daredevil have been designated the MCU’s “street-level” team leaders, the upcoming Daredevil: Born Again will begin the new MCU “street-level” story in earnest.

Marvel’s New Iron Fist

Related: Disney Massively Corrects Course, Revives Canceled Marvel Heroes

Iron Fist/Danny Rand, portrayed by Finn Jones in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), is a character entwined with the Marvel universe’s mystical and martial arts elements. In the original Netflix Iron Fist, the billionaire heir to the Rand Corporation, Danny Rand, was endowed with the power of the Iron Fist after being stranded in the (mystical, and other-worldly) East-Asian city of K’un-Lun. While there, he rises to attain the fabled Iron Fist powers, returning to New York having acquired the title “protector of K’un-Lun”.

Being the Iron Fist means that Rand can channel his chi into a superhuman force, making his fist as powerful as iron. Later on in the series, his skilled ally and friend, martial artist Colleen Wing (Jessica Henwick) comes into the Iron Fist power.

According to Hollywood insider Daniel Richtman (@DanielRPK), via Daredevil Updates, Marvel’s Iron Fist star Finn Jones (Danny Rand), will no longer play the lead role of “Iron Fist”. The new report claims that Finn Jones’ Danny Rand — whose casting initially inspired accusations of “white saviour” storytelling being perpetuated — is being replaced. The new Iron Fist project will allegedly maintain a “woman in the main role”:

A new project for ‘IRON FIST’ is rumored to be in development with a woman in the main role. Finn Jones could potentially return as Danny Rand, but he won’t be the main Iron Fist going forward in the MCU (via: @DanielRPK)

A new project for 'IRON FIST' is rumored to be in development with a woman in the main role. Finn Jones could potentially return as Danny Rand, but he won't be the main Iron Fist going forward in the MCU (via: @DanielRPK) pic.twitter.com/cEyBNje8iB — Daredevil Updates (@DDevilUpdates) January 27, 2024

Naturally, allegations calling this decision from Marvel and Disney “woke” (derogatory), and using the misogynist term “M-She-U” to criticize Marvel Studios’ penchant for adding more female stories and heroes to the MCU, are being bandied about:

@rollupmywrist: m-she-u back at it

m-she-u back at it — Zay⚡️ (@rollupmywrist) January 27, 2024

Users like @kinoyll are quick to explain to fans apoplectic that Danny Rand’s position as the Iron Fist will be usurped.

Corroborating review aggregate website Rotten Tomatoes‘ astonishingly low score (for the MCU) of 37%, @kinoyll claims Jessica Henwick as Colleen Wing provides a better performance, as well as being a “better fighter”, compared to Jones’ original Iron Fist, who allegedly “sucked ass”:

@zerowontmiss: WHAT DO YOU MEAN HE WON’T BE THE MAIN IRON FIST!? @kinoyll: Because he sucked ass as Iron Fist. There’s a reason why they made Colleen Wing the Iron Fist because Jessica Henwick is a much better actor and also fighter

Because he sucked ass as Iron Fist. There’s a reason why they made Colleen Wing the Iron Fist because Jessica Henwick is a much better actor and also fighter — kino (@kinoyll) January 27, 2024

Other fans like @Nacht_Silver are doing their fair share of sleuthing, bringing up how Jessica Henwick, in a Hollywood Reporter interview, turned down a role in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021) — “closing the book” on her time as Colleen Wing/Iron Fist — to give herself the best chance of returning to the MCU as the character she loves:

It almost looks like it was a canon event, that Jessica Henwick choose Matrix 4 over Shang Chi so Coleen could survive & made a comeback Now her time has ultimately come it seems. I am ready for it if she is the Iron Fist Lead (continued) The fact that she chose Matrix over Shang-Chi just so that she can continue playing Colleen already makes her the greatest actress in the world, choosing the roles she wants rather than going for who pays more is always a good sign for actors

The fact that she chose Matrix over Shang-Chi just so that she can continue playing Colleen already makes her the greatest actress in the world, choosing the roles she wants rather than going for who pays more is always a good sign for actors — Colleen Wing (@Colleen_Wing_) January 28, 2024

The fact that Charlie Cox knew of the planned Daredevil return (and likely, a revamped Defenders presence in the MCU), tells us just how long Kevin Feige has been planning this “street-level” storyline for the MCU.

Seeing as this “Mayor Fisk” plotline that began in Hawkeye (2021) with the reintroduction of the biggest “street” bad, Wilson Fisk/Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio), and continued through to Echo (2024) and now into Daredevil: Born Again will being Iron Fist back into the picture.

It’s probable that this “new female Iron Fist” will debut in Spider-Man 4 — slated to return Tom Holland to the role of Spider-Man/Peter Parker — and allegedly the source of a current disagreement between Sony and Disney.

Are you excited to see a different, female Iron Fist? Did you watch the original show? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!