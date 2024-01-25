‘Spider-Man 4’ Has Marvel Studios and Sony Reportedly Butting Heads

As fans wait to hear about the plans for Spider-Man 4, there are reports that Marvel Studios and Sony are butting heads over the film’s direction.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is one of the all-time great superhero movies. Not only did it successfully bring together all three of the live-action Spider-Men (Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland) to battle their greatest villains, like Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), and Electro (Jamie Foxx), but it did so in a compelling story with great action sequences. It’s no wonder it is the third-highest-grossing superhero film ever made.

Naturally, Marvel fans are chomping at the bit for Spider-Man 4, and if the rumors are true, we’ll be getting it soon! However, there may be some obstacles preventing the film from being made.

Sony and Marvel Studios At Odds Over What ‘Spider-Man 4’ Will Be

According to reports from industry insider Daniel Richtman, Marvel Studios and Sony are currently at odds regarding the next Spider-Man film’s direction. Specifically, Kevin Feige and Tom Holland want to make a more grounded film, while Sony wants to make another No Way Home.

It makes sense that Sony would want to make that movie again; it grossed almost $2 billion. However, uniting all of the different live-action Spider-Men felt like a once-in-a-lifetime event. It was magical and would be almost impossible to recreate. There’s no way that film could live up to those standards.

On the other hand, a more grounded Spider-Man movie would be great. Peter Parker has just wiped any knowledge of him from everyone’s brains, meaning he probably has to operate on a much smaller scale. It would also put more of an emphasis on the “Friendly Neighborhood” part of Spider-Man.

This allows the next movie to explore characters who haven’t been seen on the big screen before, like Scorpion, Chameleon, or Mr. Negative. It would also serve as an excellent opportunity to bring Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin from Daredevil (2015-2018) and Echo (2024) to a larger stage. And who wouldn’t want that?

Should Spider-Man 4 be another No Way Home, or should it be more grounded? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!