Spider-Man Replacement Confirmed, Peter Parker Is Out

After being the central identity for almost every popular interpretation of the character, Peter Parker is officially out as Spider-Man. And a replacement has already been confirmed.

Related: Plans Revealed for Tobey Maguire’s ‘Spider-Man 4’

Spider-Man is, without a doubt, the most popular superhero in the world (sorry, DC Comics fans). Everyone’s favorite Web-Slinger has been topping the comic book charts and global box office for decades now. A large part of that is because of all the different versions of the iconic hero across the Spider-Verse.

Naturally, there is the standard Spider-Man, but there’s also Spider-Woman (Jessica Drew), Spider-Girl (May Parker), Spider-Gwen (Gwen Stacy), Spider-Man 2099 (Miguel O’Hara), Spider-Man Noir, Spider-Ham (Peter Porker), Spider-Punk (Hobie Brown), SP\\DR (Peni Parker), and Spider-Rex (Pter Ptarker).

Of all these variants, the most popular is easily the classic Peter Parker. Not only was he the first version of The Wall Crawler to appear in Marvel Comics, but he’s also the version we have seen the most of in mass media, memorably played on the big screen by Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland.

That being said, sometimes it’s time to move on. At the very least, this is the case with Peter Parker in Insomniac Games’ Spider-Man franchise. Because after the smash hit Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (2023), Peter Parker is finally retiring.

Spoilers ahead for the ending of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Peter Parker is Stepping Down as Spider-Man

Related: Miles Morales Proves “Anyone Can Be Spider-Man”

At the end of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Peter Parker and Miles Morales sit on top of a building in New York City, with Miles telling Peter that he should be Peter Parker for a while. When Miles mentions he can always come to Peter for advice, Peter tells him, “You don’t need it.”

Abandoning one of the most popular characters ever was a bold choice for Insomniac Games. However, in an interview with Gizmodo, they mentioned it was an easy one. “It always felt very natural, and I think we all collectively thought it would happen,” said writer Brittney Morris.

“To me, it shows a great deal of evolution from Miles; at the beginning of the game, we see him struggling to figure out what he wants to do with his life. By the end, we had Miles carrying the burden of saving the city and also carrying Pete when Pete wasn’t strong enough to carry himself at various points.”

Narrative director Ben Arfmann echoed the sentiment, saying, “I think pretty early on, we knew that we wanted to have that moment of handing the reins over. And as we developed it, as we started to lay down more track leading up to that moment, it just felt more and more right.”

Related: New Series Starring Black Widow and Hawkeye Announced After Disney Ends Current MCU

It may be sad to see Peter Parker go, but if anyone is a worthy replacement, it’s Miles Morales. Most recognized as one of the main characters in the animated Spider-Verse trilogy (played by Shameik Moore), Morales is an absolutely fascinating character. Plus, there is a good chance that the fan-favorite symbiote Venom will be joining him as a playable character in the near future.

This shift in the main character has upset some fans, and for some of them, it’s understandable as to why. Peter Parker is an icon, and change can be difficult to accept sometimes. That being said, Miles Morales has already proven he can carry a game. And with all the hints at future characters down the line, he will be in good company.

Do you think this will be good for Insomniac’s Spider-Man franchise? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!