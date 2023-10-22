Marvel Teases New Characters for Next Spider-Man Project

At the end of Marvel’s last major Spider-Man project, the beloved comic book company hinted at some fan-favorite characters that could appear in the next installment. Let’s check them out.

When it comes to superheroes, it almost seems impossible for Spider-Man not to succeed. Not only was his last adventure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), a massive success, but his animated counterpart has garnered Oscar buzz with Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023).

However, the Wall-Crawler’s success isn’t just limited to film and comic books. On October 20, 2023, gamers worldwide were introduced to Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (2023), the newest installment of Spider-Man video games created by Insomniac Games.

The title is already a financial and critical success, becoming one of the best-reviewed superhero video games of all time with impeccable gameplay, a living New York City you can explore, and exceptional voice-over performances by Yuri Lowenthal as Peter Parker, Nadji Jeter as Miles Morales, and Tony Todd as the monstrous Venom.

Naturally, fans are chomping at the bit for the next installment, with many wanting a spinoff featuring everyone’s favorite symbiote, Venom. Fortunately, it looks like another franchise installment is already being planned, according to hints at the end of the game from Insomniac Games and Marvel.

‘Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’ Teases Five New Characters

WARNING: The rest of this article contains spoilers for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. If you still haven’t played the game, do not read ahead. You have been warned.

One of the advantages a superhero video game has over a film is that it can introduce multiple characters without the story feeling too congested. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 pulls this off exceptionally well with numerous beloved characters, including Mary Jane Watson (Laura Bailey), the ruthless Kraven the Hunter (Jim Pirri), the volatile Lizard (Mark Whitten), and the iconic villain Sandman (Leandro Cano).

With multiple rumors regarding the next installment already on the internet, fans must wonder which characters will be featured in the next title. Fortunately, Insomniac Games and Marvel have already dropped hints at who exactly will make their mark.

Green Goblin

One of the most beloved members of Spider-Man’s Rogues Gallery, the Green Goblin was most memorably portrayed by Willem Dafoe in Spider-Man (2002) and Spider-Man: No Way Home. Since then, he has been considered one of the best supervillains ever.

In the video game, Venom takes control of Harry Osborne instead of Eddie Brock. After defeating the alien symbiote, Miles Morales saves Osborne’s life with his electric powers.

Unfortunately, Osborne is left in a coma. In a frustrated state, Harry’s father, Norman, tells his assistant to prepare the G-Serum.

Obviously, this will result in one of the two Osbornes becoming the Green Goblin. However, it remains to be seen which one will become the iconic villain.

Carnage

Venom is easily one of the most beloved Spider-Man characters out there. However, the anti-hero isn’t the only symbiote in the universe, with the second most recognized being Carnage. A blood-red monster, Carnage was played by Woody Harrelson in Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021).

In Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Peter Parker helps investigate a cult called The Flame, led by Cletus Cassidy. In the final mission, Cassidy steals the red symbiote as Peter is trapped underneath a large truck. Cassidy then says, “And when the Crimson Hour rolls over this earth, it shall bring truth, judgment, and carnage.”

Chameleon

Probably the least-known character in this group, Chameleon is one of Spider-Man’s most sinister villains in the comic book series. While he’s never been seen on the big screen, he will be making an appearance in the upcoming Kraven the Hunter (2024), played by Fred Hechinger.

In the game, the Chameleon briefly appears in one of the “Unidentified Targets” missions. At one point, you will find Dmitri Smerdyakov’s apartment, containing trophies from his hunts. He’s seen again after Kraven the Hunter is defeated, saying, “Don’t worry, brother. I will do what you could not.”

Silk

Not every character hinted at is a villain. Take, for example, Silk. Introduced in 2014, Silk is the alias of Cindy Moon, a girl who was bitten by the same radioactive spider as Peter Parker.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has Miles Morales’ mother enter the dating pool, meeting a man she likes: Albert Moon. In the cutscene where Miles finally meets Albert, he introduces him to his daughter, Cindy.

While we never see a face, it’s still an excellent way to introduce a potential partner… or playable character.

At the end of the game, Peter Parker retired from crime fighting. That means Miles will probably need someone else to work with. Cindy Moon would be an exciting choice, especially since she is one of the lesser-known Spider-People.

Miguel O’Hara (Spider-Man 2099)

Miguel O’Hara, or Spider-Man 2099, is one of the most recent Spider-People to grab the greater public’s attention with his villainous appearance in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

While he is not always a bad guy, his portrayal by Oscar Isaac was equally heartbreaking, terrifying, and really cool. Fortunately, his potential inclusion was hinted at in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Delilah, a bartender who speaks to Miles Morales through a wormhole, steals every single Spider-Bot from Morales, telling the younger Spider-Man, “And if Miguel comes looking for these, tell him ‘finders keepers.'” This version of Miles walks away, confused about who Miguel is.

While this one may only be a cameo, it’s still exciting to think of O’Hara making his way into this universe, especially since the multiple Spider-Verse suits in the game are so well done.

What villains would you like to see in the next Spider-Man video game? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!