New Spider-Man Suit Revealed For ‘Spider-Verse 3’

In posts on Instagram and Twitter, concept artists for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023) may have revealed a new suit for its sequel, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse (2024).

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has officially made its mark as one of the most critically acclaimed superhero movies ever. A large part of this is due to all the variations of Spider-Man featured in the film. While we got the return of Shameik Moore as Miles Morales, Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy, and Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker, fans were introduced to Issa Rae as Jessica Drew, Karan Soni as Pavitr Prabhakar, Daniel Kaluuya as Hobie Brown, Oscar Isaac as Miguel O’Hara, and so many more.

After that cliffhanger ending, fans are already eagerly anticipating its sequel. What’s going to happen with Miles? What new Spider-People are we going to get? What’s going to be different? According to Jake Panian and Kris Anka, we may be seeing a completely different Miguel O’Hara.

Spider-Man 2099 May Get an Awesome New Suit in ‘Beyond the Spider-Verse’

Related: Only Shameik Moore Knows What Will Happen in ‘Beyond the Spider-Verse’

During the scene where Miles Morales is introduced to Miguel O’Hara, AKA Spider-Man 2099, eagle-eyed viewers may have noticed a white version of O’Hara’s suit in the background. In the comics, this suit was made to be a Day of the Dead celebration suit, but it quickly became Spider-Man 2099’s signature costume.

Visual development artist Jake Panian shared a more detailed painting of the suit on Instagram. “Miguel’s new suit being worked on in a corner of his lab. Suit design was by [Kris Anka], but I stole it and destroyed it, lol.”

For the keen eyed #SpiderMan2099

It was a nice treat to get to come back to this design after years.

Including the final paint done by Jake Panian #AcrossTheSpiderVerse pic.twitter.com/uostM8NTAd — kris anka (@kristaferanka) July 1, 2023

Related: ‘Beyond the Spider-Verse’ Already Facing Possible Delays

Earlier in June, character designer Kris Anka shared his concept art for the same suit, along with a whole thread filled with Spider-Man 2099 art. “For the keen-eyed,” said Anka, “It was a nice treat to get to come back to this design after years.”

The team behind the Spider-Verse movies is incredibly smart. Even one-off gags are turned into essential character moments. Just look at Miles hitting a random scientist with a bagel in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018). There is no doubt that this fantastic white Spider-Man 2099 suit will make it into Beyond the Spider-Verse. It’s just a question of whether it marks a good or bad change for O’Hara.

What do you think of Miguel O’Hara’s potential new look? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!