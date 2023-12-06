New Live-Action ‘Spider-Man’ Series Ditches Peter Parker

After revealing more details about the upcoming live-action Spider-Man series, fans were shocked to hear that the most well-known alias of the Web-Slinger won’t be making an appearance.

Spider-Man is easily the most popular superhero in the world, especially at the box office. Whether you’re watching the Sam Raimi trilogy starring Tobey Maguire, the Amazing movies starring Andrew Garfield, or the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies starring Tom Holland, you can’t help but love the Web Head.

A large reason for this is Peter Parker. During a time when every other hero in comics was a billionaire playboy, some type of god, or a brilliant scientist, Parker was just a teenager. A teenager who turned out to be a brilliant scientist, but a teenager nonetheless.

That being said, Peter Parker isn’t the only version of the Wall-Crawler. Stan Lee has said many times that anyone can be Spider-Man, and all you need to do is look at Across the Spider-Verse (2023) to see that’s true. This film is filled with dozens of Spider-People, including Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld), Miguel O’Hara (Oscar Isaac), Jessica Drew (Issa Rae), Hobie Brown (Daniel Kaluuya), and, of course, Spider-Cat (Amanda Troop).

However, a small subset of fans seem to hate that anyone other than Peter Parker can be New York’s greatest hero. If that’s the case, then they’re really not going to like the upcoming live-action series.

‘Spider-Man’ Live-Action is Moving Forward Without Peter Parker

A brand new live-action Spider-Man series has gotten the green light at Amazon Prime. Spider-Man Noir (TBA) will follow an older, more grizzled version of our hero in 1930s New York. The showrunner for the series is Steve Lightfoot, most well-known for The Punisher (2017-2019) starring Jon Bernthal.

There are even more iconic Marvel names behind the scenes, including Phil Lord and Christopher Miller (the minds behind the Spider-Verse films) as executive producers. However, one prominent name is missing from this Spider-Man project: Peter Parker.

That’s right, the first live-action Spider-Man series since The Amazing Spider-Man (1977-1979) won’t have its signature main character. This is particularly surprising because, in the comics, this variant of Spider-Man still goes by the name Peter Parker. Even when Nicolas Cage played the character in Into the Spider-Verse (2018), he was named Peter Parker.

Still, it’s noted that the series will be set in its own universe, completely separate from anything else related to Marvel. And it should be! This has the chance to be something completely unique from any other Spider-Man story we have seen. We’ve seen him be fun and quippy, and we’ve seen him be an outcast. It’s time to see a Spider-Person on the level of The Punisher.

What do you want to see in the new Spider-Man Noir series? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!