Nicolas Cage To Retire From Films, Shocking Details Revealed

The great Nicolas Cage is finally retiring from films and reveals his shocking plans to remain in Hollywood.

Nicolas Cage and His Film Career Over the Years

Nicolas Cage, whose full name is Nicolas Kim Coppola, has had a prolific film career spanning several decades. Cage began his acting career in the early 1980s, with notable early roles in films like Valley Girl (1983) and Racing with the Moon (1984).

Cage gained widespread recognition and critical acclaim in the 1990s. He won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his role in Leaving Las Vegas (1995). During this decade, he also appeared in films like The Rock (1996), Con Air (1997), and Face/Off (1997), showcasing his versatility in action and dramatic roles.

Cage remained a prominent figure in action films, starring in movies such as Gone in 60 Seconds (2000) and National Treasure (2004). In the mid-2000s, Cage took on diverse roles, including the surreal comedy Adaptation (2002) and the dark fantasy Matchstick Men (2003), both of which received critical acclaim.

Cage starred in sequels to successful films, such as National Treasure: Book of Secrets (2007) and Ghost Rider (2007), contributing to his commercial success. Cage continued to explore a wide range of genres and took on roles in independent films. Some notable films during this period include Kick-Ass (2010), Joe (2013), and Mandy (2018), which received attention for Cage’s intense and unique performances.

Cage has maintained a busy schedule with various film projects. In recent years, he has gained attention for his role in the horror film Color Out of Space (2019) and the action film Pig (2021). Cage also starred in films such as Reinfield (2023), where he starred as the notable Count Dracula. He also lent his voice acting skills to Sony for Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse (2018) as Spider-Man Noir.

After such a successful film career, Cage, who is well into his 50s and entering his 60s, is now looking to retire forever from movies officially. But he still plans on staying around and acting in Hollywood.

According to multiple news outlets, like Variety, Nicolas Cage is officially retiring from films and is looking to make only another three or four movies before leaving movies for good. As quoted directly from Cage:

I feel that I’ve, at this point – after 45 years of doing this; that in over 100 movies – I feel I’ve pretty much said what I’ve had to say with cinema. And I’d like to leave on a high note and say, ‘Adios,’ I think I have to do maybe three or four more movies before I can get there, and then hopefully switch formats and go into some other way of expressing my acting.

It would now seem that Cage is interested in seeking work elsewhere in Hollywood, in the television business. In his most recent interview with Uproxx, the Oscar winner officially appeared in more than 100 films and is now seeking work in theater and television, where he plans to transition soon after making only a few more movies.

Currently, there is no news regarding Cage’s attempt at getting into television other than what the Variety report is indicating, which you can read the entire report by clicking here.

How do you feel about Nicolas Cage retiring from movies? What kind of television or theater show would you like to see him in?