Tom Holland Reluctant to Return, Fans Demand New Spider-Man for MCU

Tom Holland’s Spider-Man isn’t going to show up for several more projects, leaving fans to share who they want to see as the friendly neighborhood Spidey.

Marvel has already shown off several iterations of the web-slinger. Sam Raimi and Tobey Maguire helped bring the super hero to live-action in a way that felt like the movie was taken straight from the comic books, and while fans were skeptical of Maguire at first, many fans fell in love with this iteration, even if the movies strayed away from the comics here and there. Andrew Garfield brought a new side of Peter Parker and Spider-Man in Sony’s next reboot, and while fans only got to see two movies with the hero, it was clear that Garfield deserved more time as Spidey.

Thankfully, Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) brought Maguire and Garfield back to show off Spider-Man and their villains duking it out in the MCU as Spidey deals with Mysterio’s final act and reveals his identity to the world. As older Spider-Men, Garfield and Maguire step in to mentor Holland in a way fans never expected, and while this movie showed the greatness of Spider-Man, it’s obvious that the web-slinger will have more iterations in the future.

Miles Morales and Holland’s Peter Parker might be the current faces of Spidey in Marvel projects, but Madame Web will show the world a slew of variants of Spider-Woman and have more fans get to see how crazy the Spider-Verse can be. Holland has done a great job showing a younger Spider-Man, but his time as the hero isn’t going to continue for much longer. As an experienced actor who is highly sought after, Holland doesn’t want to be stuck with Spidey for the next decade. He shared previously that he wants someone else to take on the mantle when he is finally in his thirties because he doesn’t want to do the role when it’s no longer special.

As Spider-Man, Holland has already appeared in more projects than any other Spider-Man actor giving him a more unique view of his career with the super hero. While fans want Spidey to face all sorts of villains and eventually fight the Sinister Six, it just doesn’t seem like this will happen. Sadly, one day, Spider-Man will be played by someone else, and fans shared who they would love to see take on the role.

While it would be hard to reboot the hero and start with a new Peter Parker, fans know that Avengers: Secret Wars (2027) could introduce a new actor as Spidey for a cameo, with fans considering Josh Hutcherson as the role after a video of the actor’s audition appeared online:

Can we get Josh Hutcherson as Spider-Man in Secret Wars?

Can we get Josh Hutcherson as Spider-Man in Secret Wars? pic.twitter.com/mwp86U1Oxl — kyle (@kylehenryallen) November 29, 2023

This would be a great way for the Hunger Games star to appear as a variant of Spider-Man without taking the mantle directly. Of course, Hutcherson could appear as Ben Reilly or as one of the other Spider-Man characters who isn’t Peter Parker. Still, it’s hard to believe Marvel Studios will consider keeping the actor for more than a small role due to how popular Holland’s role is.

Do you think Josh Hutcherson will have a cameo in Secret Wars as Spider-Man?