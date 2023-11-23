‘Spider-Man’ Franchise Star Sued for Sexual Assault, Jury Trial “Demanded”

A Hollywood star who has appeared in many high-profile movies, as well as in both the Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios Spider-Man franchises, has been sued in a historic sexual assault case.

Jamie Foxx, who recently recovered from a health scare, is being sued by a woman (known here as Jane Doe) for sexual assault on a rooftop bar in 2015. The incident happened in New York City at the Catch NYC Rooftop Lounge.

As Variety reports, the victim alleges that she was taken by the actor to a secluded corner of the rooftop bar, where he proceeded to grope her breasts, vagina, and anus.

“According to the suit, the woman and a friend were seated at a table next to Foxx and Mark Birnbaum, the owner of the bar,” the article explains. “At around 1 a.m., the woman’s friend got up and asked Foxx for a photo.”

According to the suit (which can be viewed in full here), Foxx spoke to the plaintiff after her friend noticed Foxx and Birnbaum at a nearby table, telling her she had a “supermodel body” and that she smelled good. The claim also details how Foxx stated she looked like Gabrielle Union. The court document reveals that the plaintiff felt that Foxx “seemed intoxicated.”

After taking her by the arm, Foxx allegedly groped the plaintiff underneath her clothes, including touching her breasts, and, after she tried to leave, placed his fingers “on and in the plaintiff’s vagina and anus.” There was apparently a security guard present who did nothing to prevent the encounter.

“The lawsuit seeks compensation for pain, suffering, emotional distress, anxiety and humiliation,” Variety reports. “It alleges that the woman was sore and had to seek medical treatment as a result of the assault.”

Jane Doe’s actions include “Sexual Assault and Battery” against Jamie Foxx and “Negligent Hiring Training and Supervision” against the defendants Catch NYC & Roof, Catch NYC, Inc., Mark Birnbaum, Catch Hospitality Group, 25 Ninth Avenue Corp., LLC, and Ca 21-27 Ninth Avenue, LLC.

The suit is filed under New York’s Adult Survivors Act, “which opened a one-year window to file sexual abuse claims that would otherwise be barred by the statute of limitations.”

The court document states that a jury trial has been demanded. At present, neither Jamie Foxx, real name Eric Marlon Bishop, nor any of his representatives have spoken out about the incident.

Two years ago, Foxx made his Marvel comeback in the $1.9 billion smash-hit Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). After first appearing as Max Dillon, AKA Electro in Marc Webb’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014), alongside Andrew Garfield (Peter Parker/Spider-Man), Foxx returned — as did Garfield — in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s climactic Spidey trilogy finale.

Foxx starred as Electro in the Multiverse adventure, appearing with Tom Holland (Peter Parker/Spider-Man), Zendaya (MJ), Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds), Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire (Peter Parker/Spider-Man), Willem Dafoe (Norman Osborn/Green Goblin), and Benedict Cumberbatch (Dr. Stephen Strange/Doctor Strange), among many others.

Also, for The Walt Disney Company, Foxx starred as the lead character of Joe Gardner in Disney Pixar’s 2020 movie Soul.

Are you surprised to hear the news about these Jamie Foxx sexual assault allegations? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!